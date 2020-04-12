Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Ben Stokes Relives "Great Day" Of Headingley Ashes Test Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Updated: 12 April 2020 10:33 IST

Ben Stokes relived his 'miracle of Headingley' for the first time, describing the Ashes nailbiter as a "great day".

Ben Stokes Relives "Great Day" Of Headingley Ashes Test Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
Ben Stokes had scored unbeaten 135 in England's one-wicket win over Australia. © AFP

It has taken him seven months but on Saturday England all-rounder Ben Stokes relived his 'miracle of Headingley' for the first time, describing the Ashes nailbiter as a "great day". In August last year, Stokes smashed a breathtaking, undefeated 135 as England beat Australia in the third Test in Leeds by one wicket. He and bespectacled last man Jack Leach put on 76 runs for the final wicket with Stokes hitting 74 in that partnership. With no cricket to fill the live schedules as a result of the coronavirus lockdown, British broadcasters turned to their archives to replay the dramatic finale of the Test.

Sky TV offered fans the chance to see Stokes, captain Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes dial in via videolink in what the broadcaster described as a 'watchalong'.

Staring at the screen with his fist clamped to his mouth, Stokes told fans what was going through his mind in the closing stages.

"It's the first time I've watched it ball by ball. It's always going to be great memories, isn't it? One of the great days," he said.

"Not just on the field, but the memories we'll always have together as a group. The changing room is sacred as a cricketer and that evening, after this day's play, was just sensational.

"We'll always be able to look back on what happened that day and the memories we created."

With his eyes fixed on the video, Stokes shouted "go, go, go" as his final six of the innings sailed over the head of Josh Hazlewood.

He then shrugged off an lbw appeal from off-spinner Nathan Lyon that would have handed the game to Australia had it been given.

Earlier in the innings, Australia skipper Tim Paine had wasted a review, a fact not lost on Root on Saturday.

"It's the greatest decision of all time if you ask me. You want the world to swallow you up because you know you've made an absolute goober of a mistake. It's a horrible feeling."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Benjamin Andrew Stokes Ben Stokes Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • In August last year, Ben Stokes starred in England's one-wicket win
  • Ben Stokes relived his 'miracle of Headingley' for the first time
  • He described the Ashes nailbiter as a "great day"
Related Articles
Ben Stokes Crowned Wisdens Leading Cricketer In The World
Ben Stokes Crowned Wisden's Leading Cricketer In The World
"Cant Take 3 Weeks Off And Expect Body To Be Ready": Ben Stokes Gears Up For IPL Despite Coronavirus Shutdown
"Can't Take 3 Weeks Off And Expect Body To Be Ready": Ben Stokes Gears Up For IPL Despite Coronavirus Shutdown
"Let Stokes Do His Thing": Jack Leachs Message To Combat Coronavirus
"Let Stokes Do His Thing": Jack Leach's Message To Combat Coronavirus
Hardik Pandya "Cant Challenge" Ben Stokes, Says Brad Hogg
Hardik Pandya "Can't Challenge" Ben Stokes, Says Brad Hogg
Ben Stokes Breaks The Internet With Hilarious Reply To Question On Virat Kohli
Ben Stokes Breaks The Internet With Hilarious Reply To Question On Virat Kohli
Advertisement

Advertisement

WT20 Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.