Ben Stokes was named as England captain for the Ashes tour as the squad was announced on Tuesday for five Tests in Australia. All-rounder Stokes missed the final Test against India at the Oval, which started on July 31, with a shoulder injury. But England chiefs said he "remains on track to be available for the start of the Test series" against arch rivals Australia, which starts in November. Harry Brook has been confirmed as England's vice-captain, replacing Ollie Pope, who is in the 16-man squad as a batter.

Durham fast bowler Mark Wood returns after his recovery from a left knee injury, while Somerset spinner Shoaib Bashir is available again following a finger injury.

Durham seamer Matthew Potts and Surrey batting all-rounder Will Jacks are both included.

Potts last featured in December 2024 against New Zealand, while Jacks won his most recent Test cap in December 2022 against Pakistan.

England drew 2-2 with Australia on home turf in the most recent Ashes series, in 2023, but have not won Down Under since 2010/2011.

The first Test starts in Perth on November 21, with further matches in Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.

England also named squads for a white-ball tour of New Zealand before the Ashes, including three T20s and three one-day internationals.

England Ashes squad

Ben Stokes (capt), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wkt), Josh Tongue, Mark Wood

