England vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Pakistan face England in their Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2026 on Tuesday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. Agha Salman and Co's journey at the Super 8 began with a heartbreak as the match against New Zealand got washed out due to rain. England, on the other hand, may not have hit top gear yet, but the two-time champions have found ways to win. They kicked off their Super Eights campaign with a commanding 51-run victory over Sri Lanka.

Defending a modest total against Sri Lanka, England played according to the conditions perfectly. Their spinners did the bulk of the work along with pacer Jofra Archer to trigger a dramatic Sri Lankan batting collapse.

England vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the England vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match take place?

The England vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will take place on Tuesday, February 24 (IST).

Where will the England vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match be held?

The England vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be held at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

What time will the England vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match start?

The England vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the England vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match?

The England vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the live streaming of the England vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match?

The England vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

(With PTI Inputs)