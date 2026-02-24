Australia outplayed reigning world champions India in all departments to pick up a comfortable six-wicket win in the first Women's ODI in Brisbane on Tuesday. India put up an ordinary performance with the bat to be bowled out for 214 despite solid fifties from Smriti Mandhana (58 off 68) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (53 off 84). Australia chased down the modest target with little difficulty following fifties from skipper Alyssa Healy (50 off 70), who is in the middle of her farewell series, and Beth Mooney (76 off 79).

Spinner Ashleigh Gardner was the standout bowler for the home team, returning figures of three for 33 in seven overs.

The multi-format series is now locked at 2-2 with India winning the preceding T20 series 2-1. Following the three-match ODI series, a one off Test will be played in Perth at the end of which Healy will call time on her career.

Despite a drought-ending ICC title in November, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side still remains a work in progress and doesn't have the aura of the all-conquering Australian side.

"We started with the bat with two wickets down which is never easy. We did really well in terms of coming back. Wicket didn't play the way we thought it would. We've been playing good cricket so it's not like we'll change much after one loss," said Mandhana, acknowledging the overall batting failure in the game.

"We have to come together as a batting unit and post a good total. But we won't think about it a lot. We have two days, we will reflect on it and come back stronger," she asserted.

The positive for India with the ball was the performance of left-arm spinner Shree Charani, who was rewarded with wickets of Phoebe Litchfield and Georgia Voll in successive balls in the 11th over.

India had won the toss and opted to bat at the Allan Border Field.

With Kim Garth and Ellyse Perry out of the three-match series due to injuries, pacers Megan Schutt and Lucy Hamilton were called up to the Australian side at the 11th hour.

Megan took just two balls to strike, trapping Pratika Rawal in front with a sharp inswinger in the first over of the match.

It was Rawal's national comeback from the ankle injury she suffered during India's triumphant campaign at the ODI World Cup at home last year.

Batting at number three for the first time, Shafali Verma did not get any rhythm in her short stay in the middle. She eventually offered a straight catch back to Darcie Brown.

Mandhana began with a string of streaky boundaries past the slip cordon before producing a series of exquisite drives off the pace bowlers.

The Australian spinners, however, maintained the pressure in the middle overs as Gardner had Jemimah Rodrigues caught behind with a full ball that straightened a fraction to take the outside edge.

After Mandhana and Deepti Sharma fell to the sweep shot, Harmanpreet took time to stabilise the innings. She too, however, fell to the sweep shot in the deep off Gardner.

Kashvee Gautam (43 off 44) took the total past 200 and impressed with her six-hitting ability in an otherwise disappointing batting performance from the visitors.

She hit three sixes in total, including a straight one over long-on off Megan.

