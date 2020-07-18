Former cricketer Michael Vaughan heaped praise on "England's best player" Ben Stokes after the all-rounder smashed his 10th Test hundred to put his team into a commanding position at the Old Trafford on Friday. The 29-year-old Stokes smashed his tenth Test century and second against the West Indies on day two of the second Test. The all-rounder scored 176 runs in 356 balls registering his longest innings in terms of balls faced.

It was also the second time that Stokes had scored more than 150 runs in the longest format of the game.

Vaughan hailed Stokes for his ferocious knock and said the all-rounder has delivered again for the England side.

"England's best player England's best fielder England's most impactful bowler England's best batsman at the moment delivers once again @benstokes38 is a freak ... nothing he cannot do #TestCricket #ENGvWI," Vaughan tweeted.

The former England skipper Vaughan also lauded Dom Sibley, who scored his second Test century in 312 balls. It was England's slowest Test hundred since 2000.

England declared their first innings on 469-9 after having played 162 overs. West Indies are trailing by 437 runs at the end of day two.

Kraigg Brathwaite and Alzarri Joseph remained unbeaten on six and 14 runs respectively.

Sam Curran dismissed John Campbell after scoring just 12 runs. Windies ended the day's play at 32/1 in 14 overs.