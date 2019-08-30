Ben Stokes continues to be England's hero ever since his show in the World Cup 2019 final, with his prolific performance in the third Ashes Test only adding to it. Out of the many accolades Ben Stokes earned after his match-winning performance in Headingley, one came from London-based Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur. The club sent Ben Stokes a special jersey which instantly prompted him to become an "official Spurs fan". "Never supported a club,always wanted to but never loved football enough really,my first ever football top was actually a Tottenham one,it was the blue and yellow kit with Thomson on the front. But after getting sent this I guess I'm now officially a Spurs fan," Stokes tweeted after receiving the jersey.

Never supported a club,always wanted to but never loved football enough really,my first ever football top was actually a Tottenham one,it was the blue and yellow kit with Thomson on the front. But after getting sent this I guess I'm now officially a Spurs fan @SpursOfficial #coys pic.twitter.com/VqaxgRSF9I — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) August 30, 2019

Interestingly, Stokes' Headingley knock had also helped him become a more popular Wikipedia search than superstar American singer Taylor Swift for a brief period.

Stokes attained his career-best ranking in Tests after playing the unbelievable knock. He moved to the second spot in ICC Rankings for Test all-rounders.

Stokes, who scored a match-winning 135 not out in the second innings to guide the team to an epic win and took four important wickets, moved up two places to grab the second position among all-rounders. He had occupied third position in September 2017.

Stokes will be next seen in action during the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford in Manchester, starting from September 4.