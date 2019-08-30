 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Ben Stokes Declares Himself "Spurs Fan" After Club's Special Gesture

Updated: 30 August 2019 16:34 IST

Ben Stokes revealed he never supported any football club before a special gesture made for him by Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur.

Ben Stokes Declares Himself "Spurs Fan" After Club
Ben Stokes continues to be England's hero. © AFP

Ben Stokes continues to be England's hero ever since his show in the World Cup 2019 final, with his prolific performance in the third Ashes Test only adding to it. Out of the many accolades Ben Stokes earned after his match-winning performance in Headingley, one came from London-based Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur. The club sent Ben Stokes a special jersey which instantly prompted him to become an "official Spurs fan". "Never supported a club,always wanted to but never loved football enough really,my first ever football top was actually a Tottenham one,it was the blue and yellow kit with Thomson on the front. But after getting sent this I guess I'm now officially a Spurs fan," Stokes tweeted after receiving the jersey.

Interestingly, Stokes' Headingley knock had also helped him become a more popular Wikipedia search than superstar American singer Taylor Swift for a brief period.

Stokes attained his career-best ranking in Tests after playing the unbelievable knock. He moved to the second spot in ICC Rankings for Test all-rounders.

Stokes, who scored a match-winning 135 not out in the second innings to guide the team to an epic win and took four important wickets, moved up two places to grab the second position among all-rounders. He had occupied third position in September 2017.

Stokes will be next seen in action during the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford in Manchester, starting from September 4.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Benjamin Andrew Stokes Ben Stokes Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Stokes revealed he never supported any football club before
  • Stokes become a more popular Wikipedia search than Taylor Swift
  • Stokes attained his career-best ranking in Tests
Related Articles
Ben Stokes Was More Popular Than Taylor Swift During Headingley Knock
Ben Stokes Was More Popular Than Taylor Swift During Headingley Knock
"Ben Stokes Greatest Of All Time": ICC Mocks Sachin Tendulkar Again, Fans Unhappy
"Ben Stokes Greatest Of All Time": ICC Mocks Sachin Tendulkar Again, Fans Unhappy
ICC Test Rankings: Ben Stokes Attains Career-High Ranking, Jasprit Bumrah Breaks Into Top 10
ICC Test Rankings: Ben Stokes Attains Career-High Ranking, Jasprit Bumrah Breaks Into Top 10
Michael Vaughan Requests UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson To Give Ben Stokes "His Knighthood"
Michael Vaughan Requests UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson To Give Ben Stokes "His Knighthood"
Ashes Sponsors To Provide "Free Glasses For Life" To Jack Leach After Ben Stokes
Ashes Sponsors To Provide "Free Glasses For Life" To Jack Leach After Ben Stokes' Request
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 114
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 27 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.