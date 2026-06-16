Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's on-field fight with a Sri Lanka A player after an intense Tri-Nation series match in Dambulla on Monday grabbed the headlines. The incident happened after India A lost the match in the Super Over, leading to their second straight defeat in the Tri-Nation series, which also features Afghanistan. Chasing 17 in the Super Over, India A could only manage nine runs, with Sooryavanshi facing the final three balls of the over. While he was returning from the middle with his batting partner Suryansh Shedge, Sooryavanshi turned back towards the group of Sri Lankan players who were involved in vociferous celebrations, which led to the altercation.

Sooryavanshi even pushed one of the players and had to be separated from the person by other Sri Lanka cricketers on the field. With physical altercations a strict no-no in the ICC manual, there has been speculation that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) might reprimand Sooryavanshi for his heated exchange with Sri Lankan players. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, in an interview with Sportstar, denied any such step.

"We will let our players concentrate on the tournament and they should not be distracted by any collateral issues," Saikia said.

The young batter, meanwhile, was expected to carry his form from the IPL into the tri-series, but Sooryavanshi has not been able to convert his flying starts, recording scores of 14, 44 and 21 so far.

What does the ICC rulebook say

Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct relates to: "inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an International Match."

According to the rule: "Any form of inappropriate physical contact is prohibited in cricket. Without limitation, players will breach this regulation if they deliberately, recklessly and/or negligently walk or run into or shoulder another player or umpire."

"When assessing the seriousness of the breach, the following factors (without limitation) shall be taken into account: (i) the context of the particular situation, including, without limitation, whether the contact was deliberate (i.e. intentional), reckless, negligent and/or avoidable; (ii) the force of the contact; (iii) any resulting injury to the person with whom contact was made; and (iv) the person with whom contact was made.

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