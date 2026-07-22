Indian cricket team all-rounder Washington Sundar's injury has proved to be a major setback for the selection committee ahead of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. According to a report by Times of India, the selectors are waiting for an update on the cricketer's injury before announcing the squad for the upcoming series. Sundar was ruled out of the third ODI match against England and will have to check into the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) for the necessary clearance. The report added that he will have to undergo scans for his hamstring injury and it can even be a Grade 1 injury.

The Indian men's cricket team will play a four-day warm-up game in Colombo starting on August 7 ahead of facing Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series starting on August 15.

The Shubman Gill-led visitors are scheduled to land in Colombo on August 4 and will go through some practice sessions before playing the warm-up game at the Nondescripts Cricket Club (NCC).

“Yes, the Indian team will have its practice game from August 7 to 10 at NCC, Colombo. It will help all players to adjust to the local conditions on offer before the main series gets underway,” said a source familiar with the development to IANS on Monday.

Following the conclusion of the four-day tour game, the Indian team will travel to Galle, where the opening Test match will be played at the picturesque Galle International Cricket Stadium (GICS) from August 15 to 19.

The second and final Test is scheduled to be held at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo from August 23 to 27. Both matches are scheduled to commence at 10 am local time. The series is crucial for both teams as they look to climb the WTC standings.

As of now, India has a points percentage (PCT) of 48.15 after nine matches and is in fifth place. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, is in sixth spot with a PCT of 44.44. A series victory will provide a much-needed push for either side in their bid to secure a top-two finish and make the final.

The tour will also mark India's return to Sri Lanka for playing Tests after 2017, when, under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, they managed to get a 3-0 victory. India's last Test assignment saw them get an emphatic innings victory over Afghanistan in June, while Sri Lanka suffered a 2-0 series defeat to the West Indies.

(With IANS inputs)

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