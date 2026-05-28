Former BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad believes that Suryakumar Yadav should not be stripped of the Indian cricket team T20I captaincy due to the lack of ready-made replacements. Prasad pointed out that the team may suffer due to the change in culture that comes with captaincy changes and urged the BCCI to come up with a clear transition plan. Suryakumar Yadav has not been enjoying a good run of form and a dismal run in IPL 2026 did not help his case. Several media reports have claimed that the BCCI is looking to appoint a new T20 captain just months after he guided the side to the T20 World Cup title.

"One of the biggest reasons to retain Suryakumar is leadership continuity," Prasad wrote in a column for Cricbuzz. "At present, India do not have a ready-made long-term T20 captaincy solution waiting in the wings. Changing captains frequently can disturb the direction and culture of the side. India needs stability, clarity, and a transition plan rather than sudden reactions based on temporary form."

Prasad went on to say that the team management as well as the selectors should start looking for the next generation of T20 leaders who can learn under Suryakumar and that will ensure a smooth transition in leadership.

"Personally, I feel the selectors and team management should now start grooming the next generation of T20 leaders under Suryakumar's guidance," Prasad wrote.

"Players like Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan can be developed as future T20 captains for India. Over the next six months, these players can be made deputy leaders to Suryakumar Yadav in different series and conditions. This would allow India to gradually build leadership depth without creating unnecessary pressure or instability."

Prasad even warned the BCCI against making any 'emotional decisions' and said that the main focus should be on building a strong T20 structure that benefits the team in the long run.

"India should avoid making emotional decisions based on short-term form," Prasad wrote. "Instead, the focus should be on building continuity, grooming future captains under his leadership, and creating a strong long-term T20 structure."

"Form may fluctuate, but players with Suryakumar's skillset, leadership qualities, and match-winning ability are extremely rare. Retaining him while simultaneously grooming the next generation of captains could be the smartest move for the future of Indian T20 cricket," he added.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | RCB Outplay CSK For 2nd Win On Trot, Ruturaj Gaikwad & Co Suffer 3rd Loss