Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to arrange more One-Day International games to help veteran batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma stay match-fit until the 2027 ODI World Cup. With the two batting stalwarts no longer active in Tests and T20Is, interest in ODI cricket has gone up a notch due to Kohli and Rohit's unmissable presence. As a result, Irfan made some interesting suggestions on how the BCCI can maximize the presence of the two former India captains.

He stressed the need for longer ODI series, as well as tri-nation and quadrangular tournaments.

"That's why I am repeatedly saying one thing. Why can't we have five ODIs instead of three? Why can't we have a triangular or quadrangular series? Why can't we arrange that, because these two greats play only one format? It won't be wrong to say that if a lot of interest has returned to ODI cricket, these two have brought it," said Irfan during a discussion on Star Sports.

The 41-year-old also advised Kohli and Rohit to play domestic cricket when there are no India matches to maintain their fitness levels and match practice.

"The biggest thing is that they are also performing. The World Cup is far away. You will definitely want to think about it, but I am also thinking that the more we get to see them, that these two players should keep playing, keep representing India, and when they are not playing for India, they should keep playing domestic cricket because the more they play, the better it is," he noted.

Both Kohli and Rohit played two Vijay Hazare Trophy matches for their respective state teams last week.

While Kohli has expressed his desire to play another game for Delhi, most likely on January 6, Rohit will now be seen in action during the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting January 11.