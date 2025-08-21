India stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will have discussions with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over their international futures. Having already retired from Tests and T20I cricket, it is not known whether the two former will continue in ODIs beyond the upcoming white-ball tour of Australia. According to sources, Kohli and Rohit will sit down with the BCCI official to discuss plans over their future, with the board likely to leave the final decision up to the two batting greats.

The discussions are likely to take place once the Asia Cup is a thing of the past. It has been learnt that Shreyas Iyer could be appointed as the ODI captain during the same meeting, with BCCI keen on relieving Rohit off captaincy pressure.

The latest development comes after Iyer was ignored by the selectors for the upcoming Asia Cup, which will also see the return of Shubman Gill as vice-captain of the T20I team.

Should Kohli manage to extend his career for a few more years, he is still in with a slim shot of catching Sachin Tendulkar's tally for the most runs by a batter in ODI cricket. Kohli, who recently crossed 14,000 runs, is just over 4,000 runs short of Tendulkar's record. However, Kohli boasts a significantly better average than Tendulkar.

Kohli's latest action came in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, where he ended 18 years of wait for a title as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the tournament.

Rohit, on the other hand, was present at The Oval to witness the fifth and final Test against England, which India won by six runs to level the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2.

In 273 ODIs, Rohit has scored 11,168 runs at an average of 48.76, including 32 centuries and 58 fifties. He also holds the unique record of scoring three double centuries in the format.

(With IANS Inputs)