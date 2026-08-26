The Annual General Meeting of the BCCI will be held in Mumbai on September 18, its secretary Devajit Saikia told PTI on Tuesday. The BCCI has also informed its 38 state units about the AGM. "The AGM will held on September 18," said Saikia. One of the items on the agenda relates to granting associate membership to the cricket association from Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The BCCI Apex Council had also discussed the Andaman and Nicobar membership in its last meeting in June. An associate member of the BCCI doesn't have voting rights.

During the AGM, the election for two posts on the IPL Governing Council including the chairman will also be held. Arun Dhumal is the current chairman of the Indian Premier League.

BCCI Electoral Officer A K Joti issued the election notice on Tuesday.

"The Electoral Officer, BCCI hereby invites Full Members of the BCCI to submit Applications to have their respective Representatives (“Representatives”) included in the Electoral Roll for the BCCI Elections - 2026 to be held at the Annual General Meeting of the BCCI, on 18th September 2026, for the Posts specified below: A. Two (02) Elective Posts of Members of the Governing Council under Rule 28 of the BCCI Constitution," read the notice issued by Joti.

The deadline for members to file applications to nominate their representative is on August 31. The validly nominated candidates would be announced on September 11.

The election of the two posts is expected to be unopposed.

Indian Cricketers Association's representative on the IPL GC will also be inducted during the AGM, as per the agenda shared by the BCCI to state units.

The appointment of BCCI Ombudsman and Ethics Officer too is on the agenda.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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