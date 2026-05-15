The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is aiming to take a huge step to boost Indian pace bowling. The apex cricket board of the country is reportedly planning to appoint three fast-bowling coaches at its Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. While India has witnessed a few rising stars like Umran Malik, T Natarajan and Mayank Yadav in the fast-bowling department, they have failed to maintain consistency. Injuries have been another major problem, leaving India short of quality fast bowlers as backups.

For the three vacant spots, Lakshmipathy Balaji, a former India bowler who was the hero of the historic 2003-04 tour of Pakistan, and VRV Singh are the front-runners, claimed a Times of India report. It added that P Krishna Kumar, Vinay Kumar and Tinu Yohanan are also in the fray. It is worth noting that the CoE does not have a fast-bowling coach following the departure of Troy Cooley last year.

At a time when young India pacers are rising through the ranks, the 36-year-old Bhuvneshwar Kumar has become the talk of the town with his sensational bowling display in IPL 2026. The out-of-favour pacer is leading the bowlers' chart with 22 wickets from 12 matches, while maintaining an economy rate of 7.55.

"I think it's very necessary how you prepare for that before the season, and then when you come into the season, the practice sessions that you want to do or you don't want to do, it depends on your feel," said Bhuvneshwar on May 13.

"I haven't done many practice sessions since the tournament started. So I think that's one of the ways to keep myself fresh. And of course, there are physios and trainers who have their own ways of recovering and giving their plan," he added.

Talking about his approach as a bowler, especially when batters are making big runs, Bhuvneshwar said, "Mix, I would say. It's the first experience and instinct. And of course, there are a few things that I would say are trends from the data. You don't have to really necessarily follow that. But when you know that there's something like that and that comes into the match, you can prepare for that as well."

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