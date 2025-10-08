Former Indian cricket team batter Manoj Tiwary believes that it was a 'clear sign of disrespect' to remove Rohit Sharma as the ODI captain ahead of the series against Australia. Shubman Gill was appointed India's new captain with Shreyas Iyer becoming the vice-captain. Rohit was included in the squad for the Australia ODIs and he is expected to play his first match for the national side since the Champions Trophy final. In a recent interaction, Tiwary blasted the selectors for the decision and said that the decision feels like an insult to the player as well as his achievements as the Indian cricket team captain.

"The main reason behind this is obviously very difficult to answer at this point in time. But what has happened is truly unfortunate. I feel it's a clear sign of disrespect to Rohit Sharma, considering all that he has done for Team India and Indian cricket. Looking at it that way, this feels like an insult to him. His contributions to the team have been immense. Taking away the captaincy - I honestly can't find any valid reason for it. When you appoint a captain, what do you expect from him? You expect results. And he has delivered those results," Tiwary told CricTracker.

Tiwary called the entire episode 'unfortunate' and even hinted at head coach Gautam Gambhir possibly playing a role in Shubman Gill replacing Rohit Sharma as the ODI captain.

"He led India to the Champions Trophy, won the T20 World Cup, and came agonizingly close in the 50-over World Cup. As a captain and as a player, his performances speak for themselves - even in the Champions Trophy final, he was the Player of the Match. So yes, it's very unfortunate. I truly believe he deserved much more respect. The only possible reason I can think of is that whoever is currently running the team wants to have all young players under his own tenure — so that he can control the entire narrative, basically," he added.