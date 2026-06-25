The BCCI selectors continued to show their faith in veteran Rohit Sharma for the England ODI series that starts next month. While the experience and class that Rohit brings to the table is unquestionable, former India star Sanjay Manjrekar feels for young batting talent Yashasvi Jaiswal. The left-handed opener has scored two tons in his last three ODI games, and yet has not been given a long rope by the BCCI selectors. In fact, in the India vs Afghanistan series, Jaiswal scored an unbeaten 110 in the third ODI.

"Yashasvi has scored two hundreds in his last three ODIs. He made 116 not out against South Africa, then after a gap scored four and a hundred. Anyone opening in India's strong ODI side will get opportunities, and Yashasvi has made the most of them. So yes, it is unfortunate and a bit harsh," Manjrekar told TOI.

"If the selectors have picked Rohit, I hope it's because they genuinely see him as part of the 2027 World Cup plans."

Manjrekar said that the BCCI and the Indian cricket team management need to see beyond the big name if needed.

"We all know the culture around big-name players. Decisions are rarely as simple as judging on cricketing merit alone. That seems to be the case with Rohit too. If the selectors believe Rohit is part of the long-term plan, they should say so. But if he is being picked because they are not ready to drop him, then it reflects a problem Indian cricket has had for years. Selection should never be about what's best for Virat, Rohit or Bumrah. It should always be about what's best for Indian cricket," Manjrekar said.

The former India star also hoped the 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi flourishes in England and Ireland. "He has learnt a lesson (after an altercation with a Sri Lanka A player). He seems a very aware and mature guy and will handle such situations much better in the future," Manjrekar said

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