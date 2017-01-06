BCCI Releases Video To Commemorate MS Dhoni's Captaincy

MS Dhoni quit as captain of India ODI and T20I teams but will continue to be available for selection.

© AFP

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released a video to pay tribute to Mahendra Singh Dhoni after he stepped down as captain of India's ODI and T20I teams.

The two-minute 58-second video highlights Dhoni's magic with the bat, some bold decisions he made as captain and the six he hit in the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka that gave India the much-awaited trophy.

The video also pays homage to some of the gestures that Dhoni made as captain such as allowing Sourav Ganguly to captain the side in his final Test.

VIDEO: A tribute to @msdhoni the #Captain...A look at some of the glorious moments under his captaincy https://t.co/o6Vb0oxSEt #Dhoni — BCCI (@BCCI) January 5, 2017

Dhoni informed the board that he would be available for selection for the upcoming series against England, but wouldn't be continuing in the skipper's role.

Dhoni captained India in 199 One-day Internationals, winning 110 and losing 74, with four ties and 11 no-results. He has a winning percentage of 59.57. He also led India in 72 T20 Internationals, winning 41 and losing 28, with one tie and two no-results.

Dhoni, 35, had earlier suddenly quit Test captaincy during the Australia tour in 2014 in Melbourne.

Dhoni has been India's most successful captain. Under his leadership India have won the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007, the ICC ODI World Cup in 2011, ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 and also reached the top of the Test rankings in 2009.