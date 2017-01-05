 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

3 Words Was All It took For MS Dhoni to Sign Off As Captain

Updated: 05 January 2017 12:06 IST

The meeting in Jamtha wasn't anything out of the extraordinary, on the surface. MSK Prasad, as Chief Selector, has the mandate to see domestic tournaments and detect talent, while MS Dhoni was there as the non-playing 'mentor' of the Jharkhand team, which was playing it's first-ever Ranji Trophy semi-final.

3 Words Was All It took For MS Dhoni to Sign Off As Captain
MS Dhoni remains available for selection for the India vs England limited-overs cricket series. © PTI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Chief Selector MSK Prasad were at the Vidharbha Cricket Association Stadium in Jamtha, just outside Nagpur, on Wednesday morning, in the backdrop of the Jharkhand-Gujarat Ranji Trophy semi-final match. In the evening, MSD contacted MSK and said, "OK, that's it." He was no longer India's ODI and T20I captain.

The meeting wasn't anything out of the extraordinary, on the surface. Prasad, as Chief Selector, has the mandate to see domestic tournaments and detect talent, while MS Dhoni was there as the non-playing 'mentor' of the Jharkhand team, which was playing it's first-ever Ranji Trophy semi-final.

According to The Indian Express newspaper, Dhoni contacted Prasad later in the evening and three terse words, "OK, that's it," he changed the leadership equation of the Indian ODI and T20I teams.

While neither the selector, nor anyone else will ever say that there was any pressure on Dhoni, it is understood that they vision for India's future in the limited-overs formats was discussed and that foresaw Virat Kohli as captain of India in these formats too.

In India, ace cricketers are not asked to retire. That is left to their own discretion.

But with Kohli champing at the bits to take command in toto of India as a cricket team, it was just a matter of time before Dhoni was given enough hints.

Another explanation is that India play only 55 One-day Internationals before the next ICC World Cup and the ICC Champions Trophy is just five months away.

At the same time, Dhoni was obviously convinced not to hang up his boots. That was presumably left for another day.

Topics : Mahendra Singh Dhoni Cricket India Board of Control for Cricket in India
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni and MSK Prasad met on the sidelines of Ranji Trophy semi-final
  • MS Dhoni stepped down as skipper of the limited-overs team on Wednesday
  • Virat Kohli is expected to be appointed skipper on Friday
Related Articles
MS Dhoni Declares At 199, Makes Way For Virat Kohli
MS Dhoni Declares At 199, Makes Way For Virat Kohli
MS Dhoni: Dizzying Highs And Dismal Lows
MS Dhoni: Dizzying Highs And Dismal Lows
Sachin Tendulkar Leads Tributes to MS Dhoni's Captaincy
Sachin Tendulkar Leads Tributes to MS Dhoni's Captaincy
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 31 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.