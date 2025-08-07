After the India vs England Test series, that ended on Monday, Shubman Gill and co. were next supposed to face Bangladesh in T20I and ODI series in August. However, the BCCI deferred the series to September, 2026, "taking into account the international cricketing commitments and scheduling convenience of both teams." Then, there were reports that the BCCI has got an offer from Sri Lanka regarding a T20I and an ODI series in August. Had that series taken place, it would have seen the comeback of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who last played the Champions Trophy in February. Both players are active only in ODIs as of now.

However, the series in Sri Lanka is not happening, according to a report in TOI, as the players have been given 'complete rest' following a two-month long series where all five Test matches went till the fifth day. If the report is true, Team India will only resume action with the Asia Cup, that will be played in a T20 format starting from September 9. The first scheduled ODI series in the nearest future starts on October 19 in Australia. It effectively means the return of Kohli and Rohit will not happen before the third week of October unless a new series is announced.

"The players requested for a break after the England series. There is a hectic international schedule for India from Sept, which also involves going to Australia for a white-ball series in Oct," sources said.

Meanwhile, Former Indian cricket team skipper Sourav Ganguly gave a clear verdict on the Shubman Gill-led side drawing the Test series against England without top stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Ganguly said that 'Indian cricket stops for no one' and pointed out that youngsters have stepped up and filled the void left by the star cricketers.

"Indian cricket stops for no one. There is so much talent. Look at the way they all batted. Outstanding. That is how Indian cricket is. When Sunil Gavaskar left, Sachin Tendulkar came. As did Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman. When they left, Virat Kohli emerged. And when Kohli left, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant and Gill stood up. Indian cricket has so much talent that this will only keep on growing. We have a tremendous system, where domestic cricket is so strong. The IPL is such a platform. Then there is the A team, Under-19 team as well," Ganguly told Sports Tak.