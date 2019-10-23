 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Says Team Is Winning Hence No Need For Dual Captaincy

Updated: 23 October 2019 17:58 IST

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said that India are winning at the moment and there is no need to change anything.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Says Team Is Winning Hence No Need For Dual Captaincy
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said Virat Kohli is the most important man in the Indian cricket. © AFP

Newly-elected BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday brushed aside the need for dual captaincy in the Indian team, saying Virat Kohli and Co. are the best team in the world right now and there is no need to change anything. Post the World Cup where India crashed out of the semi-finals, losing to New Zealand, there was talk of Rohit Sharma being made the white-ball captain. "I don't think this question arises. India is winning at the moment. They are probably the best team in the world," Ganguly told reporters after taking charge.

Ganguly had previously said he would like India to focus on winning big ICC tournaments in the future since they have not managed to win any in the last seven years. India last won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 under MS Dhoni and in 2017 reached the final.

At the World Cup also, India lost in the semis in both 2015 and 2019 after winning the trophy in 2011 on home soil.

"Yes you can say that they have not won a World Cup but you don't win a World Cup every time. Hopefully, we will support him, whatever he wants and we will make sure Indian cricket goes ahead smoothly," Ganguly said.

Ganguly, 47, served as the Cricket of Bengal President from 2015, before becoming the first cricketer in 65 years to take charge as full-time BCCI President after Maharaja of Vizianagaram in 1954.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sourav Ganguly Virat Kohli Virat Kohli India India Cricket Team Cricket BCCI
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said there is no need to change anything
  • Virat Kohli on Tuesday led India to a record Test series win at home
  • Sourav Ganguly had said he would like India to win big ICC tournaments
Related Articles
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly To Help Cricket Board Recover Dues From ICC
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly To Help Cricket Board Recover Dues From ICC
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Wears Same Blazer He Wore As India Captain
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Wears Same Blazer He Wore As India Captain
Sourav Ganguly Says Bangladesh Players
Sourav Ganguly Says Bangladesh Players' Strike "Their Internal Matter"
"Champions Don
"Champions Don't Finish Very Quickly": Sourav Ganguly On MS Dhoni
"Corruption-Free, Same-For-All BCCI, Just As I Led India": Sourav Ganguly
"Corruption-Free, Same-For-All BCCI, Just As I Led India": Sourav Ganguly
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.