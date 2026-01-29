There has been a lot of chatter around Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir's future following the home ODI series loss against New Zealand. Gambhir faced criticism from both fans as well as experts following the results and some of them even suggested that he should be removed from his position. However, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia dismissed any such rumours and even came up with a cheeky reply. In an interview with Sportstar, Saikia said that people are entitled to their personal opinions but the BCCI have qualified people to take decisions regarding these matters.

“India is a country of 140 crore people, and everybody is a cricket expert. Everybody will have an opinion. It is a democratic country, and we cannot gag anybody. All the opinion makers are free to give their opinions, including the media. There is a lot of speculated news in the domain, and also various ex-cricketers, cricketers, or other people are also giving opinions. In social media, it is full of them."

“But the thing is that we have a cricket committee in the BCCI, who are ex-cricketers. They are dedicated and make all the decisions. On the other hand, for team selection, we have five selectors. They also have to qualify to get into that position. They are the people who take that also. For every decision, there can be a counter-opinion."

“So, those opinions we have to address, and we have to consider. But the final decision is always taken by the cricket committee as well as the selectors," he said.

Earlier, Manoj Tiwary said that the BCCI should sack head coach Gautam Gambhir if the Suryakumar Yadav-led side fails to win the T20 World Cup 2026 title.

“If Gautam Gambhir fails to win the T20 World Cup 2026, then BCCI should take a big and difficult decision. BCCI secretary has said that we will pursue with Gambhir till his contract expires. But if the T20 World Cup 2026 doesn't give a result to Gambhir, I think BCCI will take a big call and will remove him.” the former India cricketer said in an interview with InsideSport.