BCCI Accepts Rahul Dravid's Request Of Equal Pay For Under-19 Team Management

India great Rahul Dravid played a magnanimous hand as the Prithvi Shaw-led team won the 2018 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup for a record fourth time at Bay Oval, New Zealand earlier this month. Following the win, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced prize money for the team, coach and the support staff. But, the U-19 coach had refused to take any extra credit or money and asked for equal pay among the team management and staff. In the wake of Dravid's request, the BCCI on Sunday accepted the request and went forward with equal pay for the coaching staff.

The BCCI had earlier announced Rs 50 lakh for Dravid and Rs 30 and 20 lakh respectively for other members of his support staff and players. The staff included fielding coach Abhay Sharma and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey.

BCCI announces prize money for victorious India U19 team.



Mr Rahul Dravid, Head Coach India U19 - INR 50 lakhs



Members of India U19 team - INR 30 lakhs each



Members of the Support Staff, India U19 - INR 20 lakhs each — BCCI (@BCCI) February 3, 2018

"It's a bit embarrassing at times because I tend to get a lot of attention and focus, but it is really about the support staff and the quality of people that we've had. I don't want to mention names but everyone in the support staff has put in a great effort. We do the best for the kids," Dravid had said earlier.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the BCCI has now announced that every member of the coaching staff, including the coach, will receive Rs 25 lakh.

"From the time the award was announced, Dravid wasn't happy with him getting much more than others. He informed the Board that he felt that every member had played an equal role in the team winning the World Cup. It surprised many in the BCCI that he was ready to take a cut in his own earning," the Indian Express quoted a BCCI board member as saying.