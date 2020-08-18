Fans around the world have been starved of some quality cricketing action due to the coronavirus pandemic. Cricket did make a return with England hosting the West Indies in a three-Test series, which was followed by the ongoing three-match contest between England and Pakistan. While Test cricket remains the pinnacle of the sport, it sometimes lacks the hustle and bustle of white-ball cricket. Fans though shouldn't be worried as Cricket Australia's Twitter handle has got you covered. The cricket.com.au Twitter handle has been a shining light in these tough times, posting some spectacular videos of yore.

On Tuesday, they posted one of the best catches to be ever taken in Big Bash League's history.

But is it BBL's best catch ever? See for yourself:

Is this the @BBL's best ever catch?@JCSilk14 grabbed an all-time catch against the Heat in BBL|03. pic.twitter.com/vT3bjea0Ml — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 18, 2020

In 2014, Jordan Silk, fielding at mid-on, brought out the 'Superman' in him as he pretty much went parallel to the ground and grabbed the catch one-handed despite Craig Kieswetter finding the middle of his bat.

The catch was crucial to the Sydney Sixers cause.

The next few overs saw the Sixers put the stranglehold on Brisbane Heat James Hopes and Chris Sabburg failing to find the boundaries.

Hopes was run out on the final ball of the 19th over, leaving Brisbane needing 20 off the last over.

Promoted

Brisbane Heat's Ben Cutting and Sabburg, though, set the cat among the pigeons, smashing 15 runs off the final over but it wasn't enough as the Sixers won the thriller by four runs.

Aside from Silk's dazzling display on the field, Brett Lee was the star of the show for Sydney, taking two wickets and giving away just 22 runs off his four overs.