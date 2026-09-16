Anti-India hardliner Asif Nazrul, the erstwhile interim government's Sports Advisor, has been held responsible for the national team's decision to pull out of the T20 World Cup in India, according to a report. A report submitted by a three-member inquiry committee found that Nazrul, who was heading the sports ministry at the time, decided against sending the team to India for the tournament, with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) playing a passive role in the matter. Nazrul had claimed that the players were aware of the situation and had agreed with the decision.

However, the players later alleged that neither the BCB nor the sports ministry had consulted them before the decision was taken.

The three-member committee comprised Dr A.K.M. Oli Ullah, additional secretary of the administration wing of the Youth and Sports Ministry, former Bangladesh captain and current chief selector Habibul Bashar, and barrister Faisal Dastgir.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Dastgir said that Nazrul was responsible for Bangladesh's absence from the tournament.

"Based on what emerged from the investigation, our discussions with the relevant people, media reports and everything else, it can be said that the person responsible for not going to the World Cup was then youth and sports adviser Asif Nazrul. The government at the time and he were responsible," said Dastgir, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

"Bangladesh definitely should have gone to play in the World Cup," he added.

Nazrul had initially stated that it was the government's decision not to send the team for the tournament, citing safety concerns. However, he later claimed that the decision to withdraw from the T20 World Cup was made by the players and coaches of the national team.

Featured Video Of The Day

Spain's Royal Family Welcomes World Cup Champions To Zarzuela Palace