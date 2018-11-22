 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Bangladesh vs West Indies, 1st Test: Mominul Haque's Century Puts Bangladesh In Control On Day One

Updated: 22 November 2018 20:47 IST

Riding on Mominul Haque's 120-run knock, Bangladesh scored 315 for eight against the Windies on the opening day of the first Test.

Bangladesh vs West Indies, 1st Test: Mominul Haque
Mominul Haque scored his eighth century in Test cricket. © Twitter

Shannon Gabriel took four wickets in three overs after Mominul Haque slammed a century on the opening day of the first Test between Bangladesh and West Indies in Chittagong on Thursday. Bangladesh reached 315 for eight at stumps, thanks to Mominul's 120 off 167 balls -- his eighth Test hundred. He now shares the record with Tamim Iqbal for scoring the most Test centuries for Bangladesh. It was his fourth century this year -- only India's Virat Kohli has scored as many Test centuries in 2018 so far.

Gabriel ended Mominul's record innings after the tea break to finish with 4-69 in a devastating spell that also included the prized wickets of Shakib Al Hasan (34), Mushfiqur Rahim (four) and Mahmudullah Riyad (three).

Electing to bat first, Bangladesh seemed to be coasting towards a big total once Mominul brought his hundred with a six and four in successive overs before the tea break.

But Gabriel struck back in the final session. He first had Mominul caught behind before successfully reviewing a not out leg-before decision against Mushfiqur Rahim in the same over.

In his next two overs, Gabriel bowled Mahmudullah and Shakib respectively to leave Bangladesh reeling on 235 for seven, from a solid 222 for three. 

Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican bowled Mehidy Hasan for 22 to pile misery on Bangladesh, before the tail-enders restored some parity.

Taijul Islam and teenage debutant Nayeem Hasan added 56 runs for the unbroken ninth-wicket stand, guiding Bangladesh past the 300-run mark.

Taijul -- who was reprieved twice by the third umpire -- was unbeaten on 32 while Nayeem was 24 not out when bad light brought early stumps.

Mominul, who hit 10 fours and a six, dominated the opening two sessions to complete his third century in consecutive innings at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

He helped steady Bangladesh's innings after pace bowler Kemar Roach struck in the first over of the morning, dismissing opening batsman Soumya Sarkar for a duck.

Mominul shared 104 runs with Imrul Kayes for the second wicket and another 48 runs with Mohammad Mithun for the third.

Leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo dismissed Mithun for 20 to give West Indies their only success of the second session.

Bishoo could have also taken the wicket of Mominul, had Dowrich not dropped a sharp chance when the batsman was on 67.

Warrican earlier struck at the stroke of lunch when he had Imrul caught by Sunil Ambris at forward short-leg for 44.

Warrican was unlucky not to get Imrul early when the left-hander was reprieved by a no-ball on 16.

The batsman was also put down by Roston Chase at second slip off Roach on three.
 

Comments
Topics : Bangladesh Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team Shannon Gabriel Mominul Haque Shakib Al Hasan Cricket Bangladesh vs West Indies, 1st Test
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Mominul Haque scored his fourth Test century of the year
  • Shannon Gabriel took 4-69 on Day 1 of the first Test
  • Bangladesh ended Day 1 with 315 runs for the loss of eight wickets
Related Articles
2nd Test Day 1: Mominul, Mushfiqur Put Bangladesh In Command vs Zimbabwe
2nd Test Day 1: Mominul, Mushfiqur Put Bangladesh In Command vs Zimbabwe
Mominul Haque Guides Bangladesh To Draw With Record Ton Against Sri Lanka
Mominul Haque Guides Bangladesh To Draw With Record Ton Against Sri Lanka
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Mominul Haque Stars With Unbeaten 175, Taking Hosts To 374/4 On Day 1
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Mominul Haque Stars With Unbeaten 175, Taking Hosts To 374/4 On Day 1
1st Test: South Africa On Top Despite Dean Elgar Heartbreak On Day 2
1st Test: South Africa On Top Despite Dean Elgar Heartbreak On Day 2
Ravichandran Ashwin Enjoyed His Record-Breaking Spell vs Bangladesh
Ravichandran Ashwin Enjoyed His Record-Breaking Spell vs Bangladesh
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 10 November 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.