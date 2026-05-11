Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 4, Live Updates: Bangladesh resumed their innings from 7/0 on Day 4 of the first Test against Pakistan in Mirpur. Currently, Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Shadman Islam are standing unbeaten at the crease as Bangladesh lead by 34 runs. Earlier on Day 3, Mehidy Hasan Miraz starred with a five-wicket haul as Bangladesh team secured a 34-run lead over Pakistan. Despite rain interruptions, Bangladesh got Pakistan all-out for 386 and reached 7/0 in their second innings before bad light forced an early Stumps on Day 3. (Live Scorecard)

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