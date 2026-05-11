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Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 4: Live Score Updates
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 4, Live Updates: Bangladesh resumed their innings from 7/0 on Day 4 of the first Test against Pakistan in Mirpur.
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 4: Live Updates© AFP
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 4, Live Updates: Bangladesh resumed their innings from 7/0 on Day 4 of the first Test against Pakistan in Mirpur. Currently, Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Shadman Islam are standing unbeaten at the crease as Bangladesh lead by 34 runs. Earlier on Day 3, Mehidy Hasan Miraz starred with a five-wicket haul as Bangladesh team secured a 34-run lead over Pakistan. Despite rain interruptions, Bangladesh got Pakistan all-out for 386 and reached 7/0 in their second innings before bad light forced an early Stumps on Day 3. (Live Scorecard)
1st Test, Pakistan in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2026, May 08, 2026
Day 4 | Morning Session
BAN
413&23/2 (11.5)
PAK
386
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka
Pakistan won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 1.94
Batsman
Mominul Haque
3* (22)
Najmul Hossain Shanto
0 (1)
Bowler
Mohammad Abbas
4/1 (5.5)
Hasan Ali
1/1 (1)
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BAN vs PAK 1st Test, Day 4 LIVE
No run.
Nice and full, on off, Mominul Haque blocks it to the right of the bowler.
Too full, on off, Mominul Haque blocks it back to the bowler.
Slows it up, outside off, Mominul Haque leaves again.
Hard length, outside off, Mominul Haque leaves it alone.
Short and wide, Najmul Hossain Shanto shoulders arms at it.
Hasan Ali strikes. Najmul Hossain Shanto walks in to bat now.
OUT! TAKEN! Hasan Ali gets the wicket in his very first over. On a length, outside off, and it gets an extra bounce off the deck. Shadman Islam stays back and looks to punch it but gets a thick outside edge. The ball carries towards Saud Shakeel at gully who takes a simple catch. Shadman Islam walks back into the shed.
Slows it up, outside off, Shadman Islam leaves it alone.
Good length, on off, Mominul Haque punches it through covers for a single.
Back of a length, on off, Mominul Haque hops a bit and blocks it to mid off.
Hasan Ali comes into the attack now. Nice and full, on off, Mominul Haque blocks it to mid off.
Back of a length, outside off, Shadman Islam taps it to cover.
Hard length, on off, Mominul Haque punches it through covers for a single.
Past the edge! Hard length, just outside off, shaping away. Mominul Haque looks to drive it but gets beaten.
Much fuller, on leg, Mominul Haque flicks it to square leg.
Keeps it full, on off, Mominul Haque blocks it to mid off.
Play and a miss! Slightly shorter, outside off, Mominul Haque looks to punch it but misses.
Good length, on off, Shadman Islam blocks it to mid off.
Nice and full, on off, Shadman Islam looks to drive it but gets it off the inside half of his bat. The ball rolls towards the mid on fielder. Dot.