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Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 2: Live Score Updates
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 2, Live Updates: Bangladesh resumed their proceedings on Day 2 of the first Test against Pakistan from 301/4 in Mirpur.
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 2: Live Updates© AFP
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 2, Live Updates: Bangladesh resumed their proceedings on Day 2 of the first Test against Pakistan from 301/4 in Mirpur. Currently, Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das are unbeaten at the crease. Earlier on Day 1, despite the early blows, Bangladesh showed immense composure to recover strongly and move into a commanding position. Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto top scored with a 101-run knock, while Mominul Haque smashed 91. It was a tough day out for Pakistan, and while the decision to field first may already be proving costly. (Live Scorecard)
1st Test, Pakistan in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2026, May 08, 2026
Day 2 | Morning Session
BAN
348/5 (99.5)
PAK
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka
Pakistan won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.49
Batsman
Mushfiqur Rahim
62* (153)
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
4 (8)
Bowler
Shaheen Afridi
94/1 (24.5)
Mohammad Abbas
61/2 (26)
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Topics mentioned in this article
Bangladesh Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Team Litton Das Mushfiqur Rahim Shaheen Afridi Najmul Hossain Shanto Agha Salman Hasan Ali Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 1st Test Live Blogs
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BAN vs PAK 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE
No run.
On a length, around off, Mushfiqur Rahim thumps this towards covers for no run.
Pitched up, around off, Mushfiqur Rahim drives this towards mid off for a dot.
Shaheen comes over the wicket now, bowls it full and on middle and leg, Mushfiqur Rahim pushes this back to the bowler.
Good length, wide of off, Mushfiqur Rahim leaves it all alone. This around the wicket ploy doesn't seem to be working for Shaheen Afridi.
Back of a length, around off, Mushfiqur Rahim defends this one.
Full and around off, Mehidy Hasan Miraz punches this to covers.
Good length, around off, Mehidy Hasan Miraz defends this off his back foot.
Short and wide outside off, Mehidy Hasan Miraz slashes hard at it but gets beaten.
FOUR! For once, Abbas errs in line and Miraz makes him pay. Full and onto the pads, Miraz gets inside the line and flicks this finely towards the fine leg fence for four runs to open his account.
Hard length, around off, Mehidy Hasan Miraz pushes this towards point.
On a length, around middle and off, Mehidy Hasan Miraz blocks this off his front foot.
Short and around off, Mushfiqur Rahim shoulders his arms at it.
Inswinging fuller one, onto the pads, Mushfiqur Rahim flicks this through square leg and takes a couple. The ball was booted inside the playing area by Noman Ali running to his left from deep square leg.
Good length, around off, Mushfiqur Rahim gets close to the pitch of the ball and leaves it.
FOUR BYES! On a length, drifting down the leg with the arm. Mushfiqur Rahim looks for the flick but misses and the ball beats the diving keeper to his left and races to the fine leg fence for four byes.
Short one, on middle and leg, Mushfiqur Rahim ducks underneath it.
Good length, around off, Mushfiqur Rahim leaves it all alone.
Hard length, around off, Mehidy Hasan Miraz pushes this towards cover-point for a dot.
On a length, around off, Mehidy Hasan Miraz pushes this to point.