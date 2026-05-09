Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 2, Live Updates: Bangladesh resumed their proceedings on Day 2 of the first Test against Pakistan from 301/4 in Mirpur. Currently, Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das are unbeaten at the crease. Earlier on Day 1, despite the early blows, Bangladesh showed immense composure to recover strongly and move into a commanding position. Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto top scored with a 101-run knock, while Mominul Haque smashed 91. It was a tough day out for Pakistan, and while the decision to field first may already be proving costly. (Live Scorecard)

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