Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3, Live Updates:After Day 2 of the ongoing second Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand got washed out due to rain, all eyes will be on the third day. Earlier, Mehidy Hasan and Taijul Islam shared five wickets between them to help Bangladesh claw their way back into contention with New Zealand struggling at 55-5. Bangladesh were all out for just 172 in an innings where Mushfiqur Rahim became just the second batsman in Test history to be dismissed for obstructing the field. (Live Scorecard)