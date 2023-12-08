Story ProgressBack to home
Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 3: Live Score Updates
Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3, Live Updates: New Zealand are currently batting at 55/5
BAN vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 2: Live Score Updates
Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3, Live Updates:After Day 2 of the ongoing second Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand got washed out due to rain, all eyes will be on the third day. Earlier, Mehidy Hasan and Taijul Islam shared five wickets between them to help Bangladesh claw their way back into contention with New Zealand struggling at 55-5. Bangladesh were all out for just 172 in an innings where Mushfiqur Rahim became just the second batsman in Test history to be dismissed for obstructing the field. (Live Scorecard)
2nd Test, New Zealand in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2023, Dec 06, 2023
Day 3 | Wet Ground Condition
BAN
172
NZ
55/5 (12.4)
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 4.34
% chance to win
BAN 50%
Draw 9%
NZ 41%
Batsman
Daryl Mitchell
12 (10)
Glenn Phillips
5* (6)
Bowler
Mehidy Hasan
17/3 (6)
Taijul Islam
29/2 (5.4)
Topics mentioned in this article
BAN vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 3, Live Updates
UPDATE - 8.55 am IST (3.25 am GMT) - Some positive news coming from the middle. The rain has stopped and the covers are off now. It is about getting the ground ready to play there but we can see that there is little to no movement from the groundstaff, so the wait continues...
UPDATE - 8.38 am IST (3.08 am GMT) - Not the news we were hoping for but it is drizzling in a Dhaka and the covers are firmly on. It does not look like we will be getting an early start as the waiting game starts again. Stay tuned for further updates.
It was absolute chaos on Day 1 as 15 wickets fell in total. The wicket was turning right from the start and Bangladesh could only manage to score 172 runs with the Kiwi spinning trio of Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel, and Glenn Phillips making the most of the conditions. They would have been happy with their efforts but the Bangla Tigers showed their quality as well and Mehidy Hasan and Taijul Islam got rid of half of the New Zealand team as they lead by 117 runs. The visitors will be hoping that Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips take them out of this position to get back in the game. The weather forecast remains overcast but chances of rain are less and we should be getting a lot of action on the field from now on in this Test.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of Day 3 of this exciting 2nd Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand. After rain played spoilsport on Day 2 which was washed out without a ball being bowled, the teams will look to come out on Day 3 and stamp their authority in this game. The hosts are well ahead in the game and will want to take even more control of this game while the Kiwis will hope to show some fightback and make the 'Moving Day' theirs to stay in the Test.
... DAY 3, SESSION 1 ...
The inevitable has happened! The umpires have decided to call off Day 2 where the rain gods did not show any mercy and we did not get to see any action. The match stands at the same point as New Zealand still trails by 117 runs with only five wickets in hand while Bangladesh are in a solid position and has a firm grip. Both sides will look to come up with different plans and tactics and get control of the game as we move to the 'Moving Day' of this Test. Day 3 will start early due to all the lost overs and time. The first ball will be bowled at 8.45 am IST (3.15 am GMT), but you can join us early for all the build-up. Cheers!
UPDATE - 1.02 pm IST (7.32 am GMT) - The rain eased off for a brief period of time but has now picked up the pace again and it does not look like we are going to get any action in the second session as well. Stick with us for more news.
UPDATE - 11.33 am IST (6.03 am GMT) - The first session has been washed out due to persistent rain and with the visual available it would be safe to say that even the second session of the day will be delayed.
UPDATE - 10.31 am IST (5.01 am GMT) - Nothing new to update as the covers are firmly spread out in the ground with everyone waiting for rain to ease.
UPDATE - 9.23 am IST (3.53 am GMT) - The rain is persistent, in fact it has gotten a bit earlierand everyone including the ground staff are indoors. We are in for long delay here.
UPDATE - 8.47 am IST (3.17 am GMT) - Just the news that we didn't want. It is currently drizzling in Dhaka and the start of Day 2 has been delayed. Hopefully it is just a passing shower and we get to see the teams in action as soon as possible. Stay tuned for further updates.
Day 2 has a lot to offer and looking at how the first day went it would be safe to call it a Moving Day of this Test match as a lot could happen to dictate the course of this game today. Kiwi Batter Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips looked positive during their stay in the middle on Day 1 and it seems they would continue in the same manner with the pitch spinning to and fro. There is a fair bit of rain expected here so let us see how the things pans out to here. With a lot of overs lost on the first Day, we are in for an early start than scheduled to cover up for the lost overs.
Well, Day 1 belonged to the bowlers with 15 wickets falling in a shortened day due to bad light on a surface under conditions that favored the bowlers massively. After winning the toss and electing to bat first, it was a horrific batting display from the hosts that saw them bundle out for 172 which then looked below par against a side as solid as the Kiwis. Spinners shared 8 wickets amongst them while Tim Southee took a solitary wicket and Mushfiqur Rahim was adjudged obstructing the field on 35 runs as he handled a delivery. There were contributions from Shahadat Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, and others as well but no batter went on to score big to give the hosts a solid first-inning total. With the idea of gaining a massive lead in the game the Kiwi batters walked out then but little did they know what the Bangladesh bowlers had in store for them. The bowling from Bangladesh was spot on as they hit the right areas from the word go and in the blink of an eye the visitors were 5 down for 55 before stumps were called on Day 1 by the umpires due to inappropriate visibility.
...DAY 2, Session 1...
Right then, that is it from this riveting Day 1 of this 2nd Test where Bangladesh have used their home conditions well and are in control of this game even after a disappointing batting outing. The Kiwis will look to stage a fightback with the bat or else this could get away from them in a blink of an eye. We will have an early start to Day 2 as we lost a few overs here. It will begin at 8.30 am IST(3 am GMT), but you can join us early for the build-up. Cheers!
New Zealand, on the other hand, were in control of the game as their bowlers did an amazing job of restricting the hosts to a low score. Tim Southee was excellent and did not give away any runs and picked up a wicket in his 5.2 overs. The decision to play Mitchell Santner also proved to be fruitful as he picked up three wickets while Birthday boy, Glenn Phillips also got three scalps with Ajaz Patel getting a couple but being a bit expensive too. The Kiwis would have been happy before coming on to bat, but after a breezy start, it all went downhill for them. Their batters fell like nine pins as they have already lost half their side and all the responsibility now rests on the shoulders of Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips is they want to get close to the Bangladeshi total.
Bangladesh decided to bat first but their batters couldn't really get going at all on this turning track. The openers failed to make much impact while skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto also was dismissed cheaply as they lost four wickets in the first session itself. Mushfiqur Rahim and Shahadat Hossain saw it out till Lunch. It was their partnership of more than 50 runs that steadied their ship. However, in the second session Rahim lost all his focus and handled the ball to get out which started a bit of a collapse for them as they were bowled out for 172 runs. They knew that this wicket will help their spinners and that is exactly what happened in the last session where Taijul Islam set the tone for them by getting rid of Devon Conway, and after that it was all Mehidy Hasan who picked up three wickets in no time including Kane Williamson's where the credit also must go to Shahadat Hossain for an outstanding catch at short. Taijul ended with two while bad light forced the umpires to call Stumps. The hosts will be licking their fingers to expose the Kiwi lower order early on Day 2 and bowl them out.
STUMPS ON DAY 1 DUE TO BAD LIGHT! The umpires concluded that light is not enough to continue and we end Day 1 with a dramatic twist in the third session which saw the Bangla Tigers roar back in this game. New Zealand dominated the first two sessions with the ball but it is their batting once again that has let them down and they will need someone to step up big time to take them out of this troubling situation when play resumes on Day 2.
It is very dark out there and the umpires have decided to halt proceedings here due to bad light. They are having a discussion out there in the middle.
fuller one going down leg, Glenn Phillips misses out on an attempted block as the ball clatters into the pads. Loud appeal but the umpire is unmoved.