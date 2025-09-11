Bangladesh vs Hong Kong LIVE Streaming in Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh take on Hong Kong in their Asia Cup 2025 campaign opener. While this will be the first game for the Litton Das-led side in the ongoing continental event, Hong Kong come into this contest after suffering a massive loss to Afghanistan on September 9. Azmatullah Omarzai shone with a 20-ball fifty as Afghanistan outplayed Hong Kong by 94 runs in Asia Cup opener. Afghan opener Sediqullah Atal scored an unbeaten 73 while Omarzai hit 53 as the side posted 188 for 6 in 20 overs after opting to bat first. In the chase, Hong Kong were restricted to 94 for 9.

Atal's fifth-wicket partnership of 82 with Omarzai proved key for Afghanistan in the Group B fixture.

Afghanistan's bowlers then combined to stop Hong Kong too short of the target.

Hong Kong, whose fielders dropped five catches, were never in the chase after they slipped to 22 for 4 inside five overs including two run-outs.

When will the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 match take place?

The Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 match will take place on Thursday, September 11.

Where will the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 match be held?

The Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 match will be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time will the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 match start?

The Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 match will start at 8:30 PM Bangladesh Standard Time. The toss will take place at 8 PM BST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 match in Bangladesh?

The Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 match will be telecast live on Gazi TV (GTV) in Bangladesh.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 match in Bangladesh?

The Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 match will be live streamed on Rabbithole, and Toffee app and website in Bangladesh.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)