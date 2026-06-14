With the series already lost, Australia have pride to play for as they take on Bangladesh in the 3rd ODI of the 3-match series on Sunday. Australia's performances on the tour have been horrendous, with the Bangla Tigers making the most of home conditions. The first ODI ended in an 86-run defeat for the Kangaroos, while the second resulted in a 5-wicket defeat. Some changes are expected to be made as Josh Inglis-led Australia look to bounce back and salvage some pride in Dhaka. Australia's experimental top order has heavily underperformed during the first two ODIs in Mirpur, directly causing them to fall 2-0 behind in the series.

The primary culprits have been the top three -- Matt Short, Cooper Connolly, and Matt Renshaw -- who left the team in absolute disarray in the second match by all getting dismissed for ducks, reducing Australia to an unbelievable 0/3 within the first two overs. Beyond the top-order collapse, wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey has also struggled to find any rhythm on the tricky, turning tracks, failing to provide stability in the middle order and leaving a massive rebuilding job for the lower half of the side.

When will the Bangladesh vs Australia 3rd ODI match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Australia 3rd ODI match will be played today, Sunday, June 14, 2026.

Where will the Bangladesh vs Australia 3rd ODI match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Australia 3rd ODI match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.

What time will the Bangladesh vs Australia 3rd ODI match start?

The Bangladesh vs Australia 3rd ODI match will start at 10:30 AM IST (3:00 PM AEST / 11:00 AM local time).

Which TV channels will telecast the Bangladesh vs Australia 3rd ODI match?

There is no television broadcast scheduled for the Bangladesh vs Australia series on traditional TV networks in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Australia 3rd ODI match?

The Bangladesh vs Australia 3rd ODI match will be streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

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