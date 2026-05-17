Bangladesh seized complete control of the second Test against Pakistan at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet, ending Day 2 with a commanding 156-run lead after a dominant performance with both ball and bat. After resuming the day with Pakistan beginning their first innings, Bangladesh's bowlers combined superbly to dismiss the visitors for 232, conceding only a slender 46-run first-innings lead. By stumps, Bangladesh had raced to 110 for 3 in their second innings, with Mahmudul Hasan Joy leading the charge through a confident half-century, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The morning belonged to Taskin Ahmed and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who ripped through Pakistan's top order with disciplined bowling. Taskin struck twice to remove openers Abdullah Fazal and Azan Awais, exploiting movement and bounce effectively.

Fazal edged behind to Litton Das, while Awais inside-edged onto his pads before Mominul Haque completed the catch at short leg.

Mehidy then compounded Pakistan's troubles by dismissing captain Shan Masood and Saud Shakeel in quick succession. Masood's attempted drive resulted in a low catch at cover, while Shakeel's struggles in Bangladesh continued when he toe-ended a sweep to the wicketkeeper.

Pakistan found some resistance through Babar Azam, who marked his return from injury with a composed 68. He stitched together a 63-run partnership with Salman Agha to steady the innings temporarily.

Babar looked fluent, timing his drives and square cuts beautifully on a slow surface, but Bangladesh's relentless pressure eventually paid off when Nahid Rana induced a tentative push that was caught at mid-on.

Taijul Islam then took control in the middle session with a decisive spell that broke Pakistan's backbone. He dismissed Salman Agha and Mohammad Rizwan in quick succession before Hasan Ali also fell trying to attack. Pakistan slipped to eight down before tea, still trailing significantly.

The visitors, however, managed to narrow the deficit thanks to an entertaining counterattack from Sajid Khan. The lower-order batter launched an assault on Taijul, smashing four sixes in a rapid 38 off just 28 balls, including three consecutive maximums in one over.

His late flourish reduced Pakistan's deficit to 46 before Nahid Rana wrapped up the innings, finishing with three wickets alongside Taijul.

Bangladesh carried their momentum into the second innings despite losing debutant Tanzid Hasan early. Mahmudul Hasan Joy responded positively after a disappointing first innings duck, playing with authority through the covers and behind square.

His strokeplay kept Pakistan's bowlers under pressure as he reached a brisk fifty off only 58 deliveries -- his sixth in Tests and first against a higher-ranked opposition in over two years.

Mominul Haque provided solid support with a composed 30 before falling on the final ball of the day. Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto remained unbeaten at stumps, ensuring the hosts ended the day firmly in command.

With the pitch beginning to offer increasing assistance to the spinners and Bangladesh already holding a substantial lead, Pakistan face an uphill battle heading into Day 3 of the Sylhet Test.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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