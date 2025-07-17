Fresh off a spirited comeback against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh have announced an unchanged 16-member squad for their upcoming three-match T20I series against Pakistan. The decision reflects the confidence the selectors and team management have in the current group, which bounced back from a 0-1 deficit to clinch the series 2-1 in Colombo on Wednesday. All three matches against Pakistan will be held under lights at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on July 20, 22, and 24. The visitors have already arrived in the Bangladesh capital while the home side returned from Sri Lanka on Thursday, riding high on momentum and morale.

The recently concluded series in Colombo saw Bangladesh produce a clinical performance in the decider, winning by eight wickets. Captain Litton Das, who now holds the distinction of being the first Bangladesh skipper to win two overseas T20I series, led the charge with both the bat and his leadership. He had earlier captained Bangladesh to a 3-0 series whitewash against the West Indies in December last year.

Bangladesh's top order has found rhythm, with Tanzid Hasan, Litton, Towhid Hridoy and Shamim Hossain contributing crucial runs. The bowling attack, too, was on point with offspinner Mahedi Hasan standing out in the third T20I against Sri Lanka, returning figures of 4 for 11. Legspinner Rishad Hossain and left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman also impressed, maintaining economy rates under six an over across the series.

Despite their current form, Bangladesh will be mindful of their recent record against Pakistan, having lost 3-0 in Lahore just two months ago. Historically, Pakistan have dominated the rivalry, winning 19 of the 22 T20Is between the two sides.

Bangladesh T20I squad: Litton Das (capt), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Naim, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Saifuddin.

