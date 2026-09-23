Bangladesh recalled on Wednesday Towhid Hridoy and rested fast bowler Taskin Ahmed for next month's one-off Test against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates. Bangladesh named a 15-member squad for the Test, which starts in Abu Dhabi on October 9, with Hridoy returning after scoring an unbeaten 350 for Bangladesh A in South Africa. Experienced Taskin was handed a break in Bangladesh's workload management plan for their upcoming World Test Championship matches. "Obviously, we are prioritising our WTC Test matches," chief selector Habibul Bashar said. "We want to have him (Taskin) fully available for the West Indies Test matches, so he has not been included in this Test."

Speedster Nahid Rana was left out because he will only be available from October 10, a day after the Test begins.

Bangladesh are due to host the West Indies for two Tests before facing South Africa and England in the WTC cycle.

Bangladesh squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Tanzid Hasan, Shadman Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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