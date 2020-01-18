Bangladesh Recall Tamim Iqbal In 15-Member Squad For Pakistan T20Is

Bangladesh on Saturday announced the squad for the three-match T20I series in Pakistan beginning January 24. Opener Tamim Iqbal, who hasn't played international cricket since last year's World Cup, has returned to the T20I side. The left-handed batsman was supposed to return for the India tour in October but pulled out due to personal reasons . Meanwhile, 20-year-old pacer Hasan Mahmud has earned his maiden call-up with Rubel Hossain also making a comeback for the first leg of the three-part tour of Pakistan.

Bangladesh are set to play three T20Is, two Tests and an ODI in Pakistan between January and April. The T20I series will be played from January 24-27, followed by the first Test from February 7 to 11.

Bangladesh will then return to Pakistan in April for the one-off ODI which will be played on April 3 and the second Test from April 5-9.

Pakistan have also recalled the experienced duo of Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik, along with pacer Shaheen Afridi for the T20I series.

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Najmul Hossain, Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Hasan Mahmud

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Ahsan Ali, Amad Butt, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir