Bangladesh players faced huge backlash from the fans when they returned home following a 3-0 ODI series clean sweep against Afghanistan. The Mehidy Hasan Miraz-led cricket team lost the first game of the series by 5 wickets before suffering 81-run and 200-run defeats in the following two games. Upon their return, the players were booed at the airport, claimed multiple reports. This was not all, their vehicles were also attacked, as per Bangladesh player Mohammad Naim Sheikh, who took to social media to write an emotional note.

"We who take the field, we don't just play - we carry the name of our country on our chest. The red and green flag isn't just on our bodies; it's in our blood. With every ball, every run, every breath, we strive to make that flag proud," he wrote.

"Yes, sometimes we succeed, sometimes we don't. Victory comes, defeat comes - that's the reality of sports. We know that when we lose, it hurts you, angers you - because you love this country just as much as we do.

"But the way hate was directed at us today, the attacks on our vehicles, that truly hurts. We are humans; we make mistakes, but we never lack love or effort for our country. Every moment, we try for the country, for the people, to bring a smile to your faces.

"We want love, not hate. Let criticism come with reason, not anger. Because we are all children of the same flag. Whether we win or lose - may the red and green always be a source of pride for all of us, not anger.

"We will fight, and we will rise again - for the country, for you, for this flag."

This was the first time Afghanistan managed to whitewash the Asian rival. It also helped them boost their credentials for the 2027 ODI World Cup, scheduled to be held in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe.