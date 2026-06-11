Bangladesh have recalled pacers Taskin Ahmed and Nahid Rana to their T20I squad for the upcoming three-match series against Australia, starting next week, after being rested for the previous T20I series against New Zealand in April. To accommodate the returning bowlers, seamer Ripon Mondol and seam-bowling all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin have been excluded, according to ESPNcricinfo. Rana has played just one T20I, against the UAE in May last year, while Taskin last featured in a T20I against Zimbabwe in October 2025. The pace attack also includes Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, who was part of the New Zealand series but did not play.

In Test squad updates, selectors have made four changes, including the addition of batsman Towhid Hridoy for the one-off match against Zimbabwe in Harare later this month. Hridoy, who has featured in 52 ODIs and 59 T20Is since his 2023 debut, has limited first-class experience but has scored three centuries in 16 first-class matches. Chief selector Habibul Bashar said Hridoy was picked to add aggression to the batting lineup.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shoriful Islam, Taskin, and Rana have been rested from the Test squad as part of a rotation policy, Bashar added. Medium-pacer Robiul Haque, who has 107 wickets and 620 runs in 32 first-class matches, has been included to be groomed as a fast-bowling all-rounder. Khaled Ahmed has also returned to the squad.

Bangladesh will play the three T20Is against Australia on June 17, 19, and 21 in Chattogram. The Test squad will depart for Harare on June 23, with the Test match scheduled to begin on June 28.

Bangladesh squad for T20Is vs Australia:

Litton Das (capt, wk), Parvez Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Saif Hassan, Shamim Hossain, Tawhid Hridoy, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain.

Bangladesh squad for one-off Test vs Zimbabwe:

Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Tanzid Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wk), Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Tawhid Hridoy, Amite Hasan, Robiul Haque.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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