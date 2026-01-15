Mohammad Mithun, president of the Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB), reiterated on Thursday that players will not take the field unless M Nazmul Islam resigns from his position at the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). Nazmul, a BCB director, is facing the heat over "objectionable remarks" regarding former captain Tamim Iqbal, whom he reportedly labeled an "Indian agent." On Thursday, matches in both the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and the Dhaka Cricket League were suspended after the CWAB called for a nationwide boycott.

Mithun, who also captains the BPL franchise Sylhet Titans, insisted that players are eager to play once Nazmul is no longer associated with the board.

"We definitely want to play, but only after our demands are met," Mithun said during a press conference in Dhaka. He added that the BCB must compensate the players if the resignation does not occur within the next 48 hours.

"The BCB has stated it will take around 48 hours for the official to resign. Even if we play the second game today, what happens if he doesn't resign after those 48 hours? We will simply stop the BPL again," Mithun warned. "If the BCB gives us a written guarantee that he will resign within 48 hours, we will play today. Otherwise, the board will have to compensate the players. The BCB is yet to respond to our demands."

Reacting to Nazmul's remarks on Tamim, Mithun also said that he is not fit to be the face of Bangladesh cricket.

Highlighting the ongoing crisis in Dhaka First Division Cricket, CWAB members put forward five key demands, with Nazmul's resignation at the top of the agenda.

Mithun also accused the BCB of delaying the process, adding that it will only make the matter worse.

According to a report in Prothom Alo, Nazmul has been relieved of his duties at the BCB, and an official announcement is awaited.