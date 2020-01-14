 
Bangladesh Agree To Tour Pakistan For Full Series Split Across Three Legs

Updated: 14 January 2020 20:00 IST

The T20I series will be played in January followed by the first Test in February. Bangladesh will then return to Pakistan in April for the one off ODI and the second Test.

Bangladesh had earlier indicated that they are opposed to playing a Test series in Pakistan. © AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced that Bangladesh will play three T20Is, an ODI and two Tests in the country this year. The T20I series will be played from January 24-27 followed by the first Test from February 7 to 11. Bangladesh will then return to Pakistan in April for the one off ODI which will be played on April 3 and the second Test from April 5-9. Officials from the PCB and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) met in Dubai to discuss the latter's tour of the country. The BCB had earlier indicated that it is opposed to playing a Test series in Pakistan due to security concerns but was ready to play the T20I series in the country.

The tour is part of the Future Tours Programme and the two-Test series will be counted in the World Test Championship.

"I am pleased that we have amicably achieved a resolution that is in the best interest of this great sport as well as both the proud cricket playing countries. I also want to thank ICC Chairman Shaskank Manohar for the leadership he provided and ensured the sport continues to grow and thrive in the two countries," said PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani.

Highlights
  • PCB announced that Bangladesh will play three T20Is, an ODI and two Tests
  • The T20I series will be played in January before the 1st Test in February
  • Bangladesh will then return in April for one off ODI and 2nd Test
