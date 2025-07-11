Pakistan's white ball head coach Mike Hesson on Thursday denied the speculations that he had asked star batter Babar Azam to keep wickets in order to regain his spot in the national T20 International squad. Pakistan media had widely reported that Hesson made such a suggestion to Babar during a formal chat with senior players recently in Lahore where Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi were also present. “No discussion took place with Babar where I suggested he also keep wickets,” Hesson told the media.

He made it clear that if Babar regains his spot in the Pakistan T20 side it would be as an opener and he might open with either Saim Ayub or Fakhar Zaman.

The seasoned Kiwi coach came under criticism from several former players such as Rashid Latif, Basit Ali, Mohsin Khan, Moin Khan, and Sikander Bakht when media reported said he had asked Babar to keep wickets in the shortest format.

“They are being very unfair with Babar, Rizwan and Shaheen but I can assure you these three will be back soon,” Basit said.

Mohsin said it was unfortunate to even think that Babar would have to keep wickets to play in the format.

“He has never kept wickets in his entire career and you suggest he keeps wickets. This is not the way to treat a former captain and senior,” he said.

The Pakistani players picked for the Bangladesh tour are attending a camp in Karachi.

Babar, Rizwan and Shaheen, despite not being in the team, have been told to attend the camp.

Meanwhile, Hesson also said he has not instructed the players to bat in such a way that the strike-rate always remains above 150.

“I have also not told the players that if they want to keep their places in the team they have to bat at strike rates of over 150,” Hesson clarified.

He admitted that Pakistan's biggest problem in T20 cricket was batting and they need to meet the modern day requirements of the format.

“We are working on some things in this direction.” Hesson made it clear that he was presently working on a plan with the selectors to forge a young T20 side with a particular approach to the format.

“We are looking at players who are ready to float in the batting order and perform multiple roles but that does not mean there will be no spot for specialist players.” Hesson said he was very much part of the selection process and once the selectors gave the team management a list of 20 players it was up to them to decide on playing eleven or 15.

Hesson also said he wanted to give some exposure to new players before next year's T20 World Cup but established players would be called upon when required.

“Hasan Ali will play in the West Indies while we are also keen to see Shaheen Shah Afridi return in a more effective role,” he added.

