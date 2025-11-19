Babar Azam's last 10 matches in international cricket have been contrasting. He scored 68 in a T20I against South Africa and also hit a century in an ODI against Sri Lanka. However, during the same period, Azam was dismissed for ducks on two occasions. The former Pakistan captain's latest duck came in the first match of the T20I Tri-Series against Zimbabwe on Tuesday. It was Babar's ninth duck in T20 internationals, surpassing Shahid Afridi's career record of eight with his latest dismissal.

Babar now trails Saim Ayub and retired wicketkeeper Umar Akmal, who have 10 each, for the most ducks in Pakistan men's T20 cricket.

Talking about the match, Pakistan overcame a top-order collapse to edge out a spirited Zimbabwe by five wickets in the opener of the T20 tri-series on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe, which has qualified for next year's T20 World Cup, put up a good show with the ball before Pakistan reached 151-5 in the final over as Fakhar Zaman returned to the format with a top score of 44 off 32 balls.

Zimbabwe squandered a rollicking start and was restricted to 147-8, with spinners Mohammad Nawaz (2-22), Abrar Ahmed (1-28), and Saim Ayub (1-31) squeezing the visitors in the second half of the innings.

"It was a close game," Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha said. "Our spinners have been doing well for the last 4-5 months and they're the ones that put us back in the game."

Fast bowler Brad Evans (2-26) picked up two wickets in one over, and Tinotenda Maposa trapped Agha lbw with a perfect yorker as Pakistan slipped to 30-3 inside the batting powerplay, giving Zimbabwe a glimmer of hope.

Evans rattled the stumps of Sahibzada Farhan (16) with a delivery that skidded into the right-hander and then had Babar Azam trapped leg before wicket for a three-ball duck as Pakistan lost three wickets for three runs.

Spin all-rounder Graeme Cremer, who returned after missing the home T20 series against Afghanistan, then had Ayub (22) caught at deep mid-wicket as Pakistan slipped further to 54-4 in the 10th over.

But Zaman and wicketkeeper-batter Usman Khan (37 not out) added 61 runs to put the chase back on track before Richard Ngarava (1-30) had Zaman caught behind when the left-hander tried a ramp shot but couldn't get any elevation.

With 15 needed off the final 10 balls, Zimbabwe missed an opportunity when Brian Bennett dropped a sitter off Nawaz at deep mid-wicket, before the left-hander sealed the game with two successive boundaries in the final over from Maposa to give Pakistan a winning start in the tournament.

Bennett (49), who scored three half-centuries and a century during Zimbabwe's qualification for the T20 World Cup, and Tadiwanashe Marumani (30) provided a blazing start of 59-0 in the powerplay as both batters showed plenty of aggression against pace and the off-spin of Ayub, whose first over went for 17.

But the introduction of Nawaz slowed Zimbabwe's progress when Marumani missed out on a full toss and holed out in the outfield in the eighth over.

Brendan Taylor made a run-a-ball 14 but couldn't beat Babar's strong throw and was run out while attempting a second run. Bennett, who smashed eight fours, offered a tame return catch to Ayub in the 13th over.

Zimbabwe, which cruised to 88-1 in 10 overs, couldn't maintain momentum and lost wickets to spinners at regular intervals. Only skipper Sikandar Raza showed some late aggression by scoring an unbeaten 34 off 24 balls, including a six off Shaheen Shah Afridi (1-34) in the last over.

"There are more positives than negatives," Raza said. "We're getting to a stage where the fight has always been there, but we must learn how to cross the line. That has been the last hurdle, and I'd like to see us crossing the line more often."

Sri Lanka is the third team in the tournament and will take on Zimbabwe in the next game on Thursday.