Pakistan slumped to their second straight loss to England in Multan on Monday. The visitors dismissed Pakistan for 328 to win the second Test by 26 runs in Multan, taking an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Pakistan, who resumed the fourth day on 198-4, looked set for victory at one point but fast bowler Mark Wood led England's fightback by removing Mohammad Nawaz for 45 and Saud Shakeel for 94. Ollie Robinson dismissed the last batter, Mohammad Ali, for nought some 50 minutes after lunch to spark celebrations among the England players. Wood finished with 4-65.

Earlier, Babar had a rare brain-fade moment as Ollie Robinson's in-swinger cleaned him up. Babar offered no shot as the ball nipped back in sharply, leaving the Pakistan captain shell-shocked.

Talking about the match, Wood, who missed England's 74-run win in the first Test in Rawalpindi with a hip injury, turned the match in England's favour with the wickets of Mohammad Nawaz (45) and Saud Shakeel (94) in the space of 12 balls and one run. Pakistan slumped to 291-7 at lunch, and after the break Agha Salman (20 not out) and Abrar Ahmed (17) tried to hit out for an unlikely win to keep the series alive.

But James Anderson had Ahmed caught, Wood dismissed Zahid Mahmood without scoring and Ollie Robinson ended the match with the wicket of number eleven Mohammad Ali for zero, sparking celebrations in the England camp.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Anderson and Robinson took two wickets apiece.

The win gives England their eighth win in the nine Tests since Brendon McCullum took over as head coach and Ben Stokes as captain in May this year.

Those victories have been built around "Bazball", a term coined from McCullum's nickname, and describing the aggressive free-wheeling approach the New Zealander has instilled in the side since taking over.

England are now world champions in the 50-over and T20 versions of the game and rapidly ascending the Test rankings ladder.

This becomes England's third series win in Pakistan after victories 1961 and 2000 -- although they haven't toured in 17 years because of security issues.

(With AFP Inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

PT Usha Is 1st Woman President Of IOA. New Era In Sports Administration?