The start of the first Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test in Rawalpindi has not been good at all for the home side. The Shan Masood-led Pakistan were reduced to 16/3 at one point of time with Abdullah Shafique (2), Shan Masood (6) and Babar Azam (0) failing to leave any impact. Babar Azam was caught by Litton Das, with Babar attempting to steer the ball down the leg-side. On Babar Azam's glance, Das took a diving one-handed catch of Shorful Islam. After the dismissal, internet started trolling the Pakistan star batter.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and sent Pakistan in to bat on the opening day of the first Test Wednesday after a delayed start due to a wet outfield. The two umpires -- Richard Kettleborough of England and Adrian Holdstock of South Africa -- made four inspections of the ground but found wet patches due to overnight rain, deemed dangerous for play. No play was possible before lunch with 230 minutes of play lost, curtailing the day to 48 overs.

The weather forecast for all five days is not encouraging with rain and bad light predicted. Pakistan entered the Test with four fast bowlers in all-pace attack with no frontline spinner while Bangladesh included three pacers and two spinners.

The two-match series is part of the nine-team World Test championship with Pakistan currently sixth in the standings and Bangladesh eighth. The second Test will also be played at the same venue from August 30.

Teams: Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Agha Salman, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG) and Adrian Holdstock (RSA); TV umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

With AFP inputs