Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel opened up about the 'tradition' of the Indian cricket team to visit temples during bilateral series as well as ICC tournaments. During the T20 World Cup 2026, the Indian cricket team players visited multiple temples ahead of their matches and even after their title win, captain Suryakumar Yadav, head coach Gautam Gambhir and International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah visited the Hanuman Temple in Ahmedabad and took blessings with the trophy in hand. During an event on Monday, Axar was asked about the team's 'tradition' and whether he will continue it during the IPL. The DC skipper gave a clear reply and said that it is a decision taken by most players due to time constraints.

"Temple visits are not a bad thing. We go to temples where otherwise we wouldn't be able to go. We have security with us during tournaments," said Axar Patel during a Delhi Capitals press conference ahead of the upcoming IPL 2026 season.

Meanwhile, Axar became the latest Indian cricketer to criticise the Impact Player rule in the IPL with a blunt "I don't like it" response before insisting that it hurts the growth of all-rounders.

Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya have spoken against the Impact Player rule, which allows teams to substitute anyone in the playing XI with one of the five listed substitutes at any point of the match. It was introduced in 2023 and will stay until at least 2027.

In 2024, Rohit had said that he was not a fan of the strategic rule saying it hampered the development of all-rounders in Indian cricket while the following season, Hardik said it had become to difficult pick an all-rounder in the side unless he was equally good with both bat and ball.

Responding to a PTI query seeking his views on the rule, the Indian T20 vice-captain too weighed in on the subject ahead of his second season as Delhi Capitals captain.

"I don't like this rule as I am all rounder myself (laughs). Earlier we used to pick all-rounder for this role (batting and bowling). Now team management goes with a particular batter or bowler, they say why do we need an all-rounder? "Being an all-rounder myself I don't like it but at the same time rules are rules. We have to follow them. But personally I don't like it," said Axar.

(With PTI inputs)