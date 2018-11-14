Australia's John Hastings Retires From International Cricket Due To Lung Disease

Australia all-rounder John Hastings on Wednesday announced retirement from all forms of cricket due to a lung disease. Hastings had already retired from ODI and Test cricket last year but continued to play T20 cricket. Having led Melbourne Stars in the 2017 Big Bash League , the 33-year-old had recently decided not to play the upcoming edition of the Australian T20 league even after signing the contract with Sydney Sixers.

Hastings said he would not risk his life for cricket as it may lead to death or a serious injury if he continues to bowl.

The right-arm medium-fast bowler has 50 wickets to his name from 39 international matches. Batting down the order, the bowling all-rounder has made 369 international runs in 29 ODIs, nine T20Is and one Test match combined.

"I've gone through an extensive testing process. I suppose the important thing to note is that I'm actually in good health. I've gone through stress tests and bronchoscopes, and angiogram bronchoscopes and all this sort of stuff. It's been quite invasive, and lengthy I guess," Hastings told Fairfax Media.

"It's (only) when I bowl. The pressure at the crease, little blood vessels in my lungs burst. That determines that I cough up blood on a regular basis when I'm trying to bowl. It's a really scary thing," he explained.

Hastings said he would focus on his media commitments in the post-retirement phase of life.

In an 11-year-long cricket career, Hastings played for Victoria and Melbourne Stars at home and Durham in English county. In the Indian Premier League, the New South Wales-born cricketer represented Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Kochi Tuskers Kerala. He also featured in the Pakistan Super League, representing Quetta Gladiators.