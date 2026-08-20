Australian allrounder Cameron Green said Thursday that going back to basics helped end a century drought at home after bringing up three figures in the first Test against Bangladesh. Green went into the clash at Darwin last week under pressure with his place in the side being questioned on the back of a lean streak. He answered his critics with 104 in the second innings of the shock nine-wicket loss, his first ton from 33 home Test innings since his debut against India in December 2020.

Green -- a three-format player -- made a classy 136 for Western Australia in March this year and wrote down "a few notes from what worked in that Shield game".

"I went back to how I used to play, keeping it really simple," he told reporters ahead of the second Test in Mackay starting on Saturday.

"Over the last few years I have tinkered a bit and tried to find something and force it a little bit.

"It was nice to go back to (Sheffield) Shield cricket for a game and I went back to what I used to do. It felt really good and I have just continued that on."

Green said he "got a bit of clarity" after the Shield game around playing his way and not like opener Travis Head for instance.

"I think it was just going back to what actually feels really natural to me," he said.

"Obviously Travis Head is an unbelievable cricketer, and he seems to be a guy that can hit shots from ball one. That's never really been me."

Australia head into the second Test with at least one change from Darwin after underperforming opener Jake Weatherald was axed and Matt Renshaw called up.

Wicketkeeper Alex Carey, who will play his 50th Test in Mackay, said Australia was fired up to bounce back and level the two-Test series.

"We're a proud group of cricketers, and obviously last week didn't go to plan," he said.

"We've reflected, we've talked about it -– we always have those conversations in real time as well, we didn't have to wait until after the game to have those conversations.

"If I can say anything, when this team's been challenged, we always find a way to bounce back in a big way. I'm looking forward to Saturday."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Yamal Laughs At Paredes vs Gavi ‘Fight Of The Year' Poster During Parade