One could be forgiven for thinking Abhishek Sharma's innings against Afghanistan in the third T20I on Thursday was a highlights package. The dashing opener rode on nine fours and 10 sixes to slam a 30-ball century at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi. It's the fastest by an Indian in T20Is and the fastest in the world among players from Test-playing nations. He was ruthless and yet pleasing to the eye, and once again showed why he is rated so highly. Overall, he is now the third-fastest centurion in T20Is.

He broke the Indian record, held by Rohit Sharma (35 balls vs Sri Lanka , Indore, 2017). Sharma brought up his hundred with a single in the ninth over of the Indian innings. The innings was Abhishek's third century in the shortest format to go with 12 half-centuries.

He broke two world records - fastest T20I ton by a full-member batter and the highest individual scorer (79) in men's T20I Powerplay.

Fastest T20I hundreds (Full-Member teams)

30 - Abhishek Sharma (India) vs Afghanistan, Delhi, 2026

33 - Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) vs Gambia, Nairobi (Ruaraka), 2024

33 - Finn Allen (South Africa) vs New Zealand, Kolkata, 2026

35 - David Miller (South Africa) vs Bangladesh, Potchefstroom, 2017

35 - Rohit Sharma (India) vs Sri Lanka, Indore, 2017

Fastest T20I hundreds

27 - Sahil Chauhan (Estonia) vs Cyprus, Episkopi, 2024

29 - Muhammad Fahad (Turkey) vs Bulgaria, Sofia, 2025

30 - Abhishek Sharma (India) vs Afghanistan, Delhi, 2026

33 - Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (Namibia) vs Nepal, Kirtipur, 2024

33 - Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) vs Gambia, Nairobi (Ruaraka), 2024

33 - Finn Allen (South Africa) vs New Zealand, Kolkata, 2026

Highest individual scores in Overs 1-6 in Men's T20Is

76* (22) - Abhishek Sharma (IND) vs AFG, Delhi, 2026

74* (25) - Kuldeep Gholiya (Portugal) vs Malta, Gibraltar, 2023

73* (22) - Travis Head (AUS) vs SCOT, Edinburgh, 2024

68* (21) - Wintley Burton (SER) vs BUL, Sofia, 2022

68* (28) - George Munsey (SCOT) vs Austria, Edinburgh, 2023

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