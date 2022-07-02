Australian spinner Ashton Agar was on Saturday ruled out of the second Test in Sri Lanka after failing to recover from an injury. The tourists, led by Pat Cummins, are 1-0 up in the two-match series after crushing Sri Lanka in the opening Test. Agar, a left-arm spinner, suffered a side strain in the one-day internationals last month and will be replaced by Jon Holland in the squad for the final Test starting Friday.

"He has been undergoing rehabilitation in an effort to be available for the Test series but has not recovered in time for the second match," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

Nathan Lyon took nine wickets in the opener to lead the Australian spin attack alongside fellow spinner Mitchell Swepson on a turning Galle pitch.

Promoted

Part-time spinner Travis Head returned figures of 4-10 to bring down the curtains on the hosts in the second innings

Holland, a left-arm spinner, has played four Tests and debuted during Australia's 3-0 loss to Sri Lanka in 2016.