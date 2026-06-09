A strange incident took place ahead of Australia's first match in their tour of Bangladesh. Several members of Australia's team were denied entry to a golf course in Dhaka after a logistical and communication failure. Initially, Australian players were left frustrated when rumours suggested that they had been denied due to security concerns. However, later it was clarified that they were denied due to a communication failure and poor coordination, rather than any security threat, according to a report by Bangladesh-based media outlet Daily Sun.

As per the report, the Dhaka golf course was located in a restricted military zone where strict vehicle permissions are required. Initially, few of the players were expected to play, but the problem arose over vehicle arrangement when more members of the team decided to join in.

"Initially, only a small group was expected to play, so we secured permission for a single microbus," a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official stated on condition of anonymity, as per the report.

"However, when more players decided to join, a large team bus was required instead. We did not have the necessary clearance to bring a vehicle of that size through the cantonment area, meaning they could not proceed," the official added.

The official hinted that the logistical issue would've likely not arisen had there been timely communication to them over the Australian team's golf plans.

"We are fully prepared to accommodate all of their logistical requests, but we require timely and clear communication from their management to ensure clearances," the official further said.

Australia take on Bangladesh in three ODIs, three T20Is and two Tests. While the ODI and T20I series will take place in Bangladesh in June, Australia will host the Test series scheduled in August.

The first ODI between Bangladesh and Australia takes place in Dhaka on Tuesday, June 9.

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