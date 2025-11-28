The Capri Sports-owned UP Warriorz, who were looking rebuild their squad at the WPL Auction in New Delhi, pulled off quite the coup as they signed on the talismanic former Australian captain Meg Lanning, who has featured in all the previous finals of the WPL. Alongside her, the UP Warriorz, who are now coached by Abhishek Nayar, also added to their squad the likes of the dynamic Phoebe Litchfield, WPL Season 2's MVP and ICC ODI World Cup 2025 winner Deepti Sharma, and England's Sophie Ecclestone, one of the most proficient spinners in the game. Among the others from India's World Cup winning squad who have been picked by the Warriorz, are Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol and Kranti Goud.

Meg Lanning, who has won 7 World Cups for Australia including 5 as captain, not only adds immense leadership qualities to the UP Warriorz but also brings with her plenty of firepower as an opening batter. Brought in for INR 1.90 Crore, Lanning, who is also a Gold Medalist at the Commonwealth Games for Australia, has been in fantastic form in white-ball cricket in recent months.

Meanwhile, Deepti Sharma, the franchise's most valuable player with 507 runs and 27 wickets in 25 matches, will continue with UPW after being retained through the Right-to-Match option for ₹3.2 crore, keeping one of India's finest at the heart of the team. Deepti, who was instrumental for India when they recently won the ICC ODI Women's World Cup, was also named the Player of the Tournament and is expected to play a crucial role in the UP Warriorz's line-up. Deepti was also the highest wicket-taker at the Women's World Cup 2025 with 22 scalps.

UPW further strengthened their spin battery by using their second Right-to-Match to bring back world-class left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone for INR 85 lakh, reinforcing a proven and reliable bowling unit.

That wasn't all, the UP Warriorz also picked up Australia's rising star Phoebe Litchfield for ₹1.20 crore, an aggressive young top-order batter who brings long-term potential and immediate impact. West Indies' power-hitter Deandra Dottin joined the side for INR 80 lakh, bringing with her a reputation of being leading T20I six-hitter, a stunning best figure of 5 for 5 with the ball, and a WPL strike rate of 154.34.

World Cup winner, Harleen Deol joined the UPW for ₹50 lakh. She arrives after averaging 30 with the bat in the WPL and is known to be one of the safest fielders in the league. The UP Warrioz used another RTM to retain the young Kranti Gaud for INR 50 lakh, securing the pacer who led India's attack at the 2025 ODI World Cup, has a WPL best of 4-25, and is known for her accurate yorkers. Interestingly, Kranti burst into the limelight whilst playing for the UP Warriorz last season, and since then has not looked back. The Warriorz added the young and stylish southpaw Pratika Rawal to the mix for INR 50 Lakhs.

UPW used their RTM card to bring back Kiran Navgire for INR 60 lakh. A powerful ball-striker with a 140.13 WPL strike rate and the flexibility to bat anywhere in the top six; and remains a key part of the Warriorz batting group.

India pacer Shikha Pandey, who is one of the few players from the country to have played franchise cricket outside the WPL will also turn out in the Warriorz colors. Known to be a player that never gives up, Shikha became the third most expensive buy of the day, after a bidding contest with RCB. With 100-plus international games, strong economy rates in both the WPL and WBBL, and a handy WPL batting average, she adds significant bite to the Warriorz's attack.

The franchise also added leg-spinner Asha Sobhana for INR 1.1 crore, a proven wicket-taker with 17 WPL scalps at an average of 19.23, a best of 5-22, and the ability to contribute valuable runs down the order.

Abhishek Nayar, Head Coach, UP Warriorz, said: “This auction has given us exactly the kind of squad we wanted to build. Retaining Deepti, Sophie, Kiran and Kranti ensures continuity in our core, and adding leaders like Meg, dynamic young talents such as Phoebe and Pratika, and experienced match-winners like Harleen, Shikha and Deandra gives us balance across departments. These are players who understand pressure, deliver in big moments and reflect the competitive, fearless brand of cricket we want UP Warriorz to stand for.”

Kshemal Waingankar, COO, UP Warriorz, said: “We are really excited to have some of our players back ‒ Deepti, Kranti, Kiran and Sophie. It is obviously difficult to see some of the others go to different franchises. We have built some great memories with that group over the years, and they have contributed so much. It is unfortunate, but having said that, we are thrilled to bring someone like Meg Lanning on board. She has multiple T20 and ODI World Cups to her name and is a fantastic leader. We are also excited about the young and talented Phoebe Litchfield, and to have Deandra Dottin in the mix. Most importantly, we are happy with the Indian players we have added, like Shikha Pandey, Asha Sobhana and other young guns. The set-up looks really good, and we are looking forward to how the season starts.”

UP Warriorz now heads into WPL 2026 with renewed purpose and a reinforced squad built around experience, youth and world-class leadership.

Squad: Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Asha Sobhana, Sophie Ecclestone, Deandra Dottin, KP Navgire, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Pratika Rawal Shweta Sehrawat, CL Tryon, SL Meena, TG Norris, Trisha Gongadi, SR Giri, Simran Shaikh

About Capri Sports

Capri Sports is part of Capri Global Holding's portfolio, and its interest varies across sectors through its subsidiary companies. Key ventures of the Group are a Non-Banking Financial Company, a Housing Finance Company, and the Sports Venture (Owner of franchisees in Women's Premiere League, UAE ILT20 League, Kho Kho League and Pro-Kabaddi League). The Group Company, Capri Global Capital Limited (CGCL) is a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) listed on the BSE and NSE and is part of the NIFTY Small cap 250 Index. The Company operates in high-growth segments such as MSME Loans, Affordable Housing Finance, Gold Loan, and Construction Finance. The Company also acts as a corporate distributor for car loan products from leading commercial banks. CGCL offers its loan products to the unbanked and underserved masses across Northern and Western geographies of the country, through its strong network of 1100+ branches spread across 19 States and Union Territories.

