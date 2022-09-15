With the emergence of South Africa's T20 League, Mumbai Indians based franchise MI Cape Town is all set to put their best foot forward in the inaugural edition. Recently, Sri Lanka legend Mahela Jayawardene and former India pacer Zaheer Khan were appointed as Global Head of Performance and Global Head of Cricket Development, respectively, due to the expansion of the franchise to the SA20 league and the UAE T20 league. Following this, former Australia batsman Simon Katich has been appointed as the head coach of MI Cape Town while South African legend Hashim Amla has been made the batting coach of the team.

Apart from them, current Mumbai Indians fielding coach James Pamment will take on the additional role as fielding coach and former South African player and domestic coach Robin Peterson will be the team General Manager.

"It is an absolute honour to be offered the position of head coach for MI Cape Town. It is always special to put together a new team, hone skills and build a team culture. I look forward to ensuring that MI Cape Town develops into a team that leverages local talent and has MI core values at its heart," stated Katich in an official release.

"I'm thrilled to take up this assignment with MI Cape town. Big thanks to MI owners, management and my manager for facilitating this so smoothly. From everything they have planned it looks like it's going to be amazing platform that will attract our local talent. Bringing my experience as a player and mentor I am excited to help MI Cape Town players bring the best out of themselves and also make SA cricket stronger," said Amla.

"I'm happy to welcome Simon and Hashim on MI Cape Town coaching team. Together with James and Robin, we'll be a team that will grow the MI brand of cricket in South Africa and bring to this cricket loving country the values and ethos MI stands for," said Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm, Akash M Ambani.

MI Cape Town has already announced the signing of five players ahead of the inaugural edition - Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Rashid Khan, Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone.

The auction for the SA20 league will be held on September 19.