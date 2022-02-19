Australia clinched the five-match Twenty20 International series against Sri Lanka with two games to spare. With the series already in the bag, Australia made a couple of changes to their playing XI but even in the dead rubber the Australians didn't let their standards drop in the field. During the Sri Lankan innings, captain Aaron Finch and wicketkeeper Matthew Wade showed great presence of mind to run out Maheesh Theekshana. The duo combined brilliantly as Theekshana's valiant dive went in vain.

The incident took place in the 19th over of the Sri Lankan innings. Chamika Karunaratne hit a Jhye Richardson full toss straight to Finch at cover and set out for a quick single but his partner at the other end didn't respond. In the end it led to a horrible mix-up between the two Sri Lankans.

With both batters at the non-striker's end, Finch waited for wicketkeeper Wade to come closer to the stumps before throwing at the striker's end.

Non-striker Theekshana tried his best to make it to the other end, but Wade too showed quick thinking with his glovework to dismiss the Sri Lankan.

Put into bat, Sri Lanka stuttered their way to 139 for eight, largely thanks Pathum Nissanka's 46 off 40 balls and Kane Richardson's horrendous final over that cost 17 runs.

In the chase, Australia found themselves in a spot of bother Ben McDermott (9) and Aaron Finch (2) falling cheaply but handy knocks from Ashton Agar (26), Josh Inglis and Glenn Maxwell steadied the ship.

Inglis smashed 40 off 20 balls while Maxwell remained unbeaten on 48 off 39 balls as Australia overhauled the target with six wickets in hand and 11 balls remaining.

Australia now lead the five-match T20I series 4-0 with the final game scheduled to be played on Sunday